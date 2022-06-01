U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.00
    +17.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,159.00
    +188.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,696.75
    +50.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.20
    +10.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.31
    +0.64 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.20
    -10.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2613
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8490
    +0.1730 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,932.51
    +333.53 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.90
    -1.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.45
    +166.65 (+0.61%)
     

Global Tiny Homes Market Size to Grow by USD 3.57 Billion | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tiny Homes Market value is set to grow by USD 3.57 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (mobile tiny homes and stationary tiny homes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tiny Homes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tiny Homes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Sample Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation by Product

The tiny homes market share growth by the mobile tiny homes segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mobile tiny homes are critical in the affordable housing market in some countries. The demand for these homes is expected to grow considerably in the next five years with the increase in the cost of conventional houses in most countries. The inability of the youth to afford conventional homes and the need to optimize savings among retired individuals are the main drivers for the demand for mobile tiny homes globally.

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation by Geography

59% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for tiny homes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes will facilitate the tiny homes market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Purchase Our Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Companies Covered:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • American Tiny House

  • Aussie Tiny Houses

  • BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Cavco Industries Inc.

  • Designer ECO Tiny Homes

  • Handcrafted Movement

  • Heirloom Inc.

  • HONOMOBO

  • Humble Hand Craft

  • ICON Technology Inc.

  • La Tiny House

  • Meka Inc.

  • Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC

  • Molecule Tiny Homes

  • Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC

  • New Frontier Tiny Homes

  • Oregon Cottage Co.

  • Skyline Champion Corp.

  • Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd.

  • Tiny Home Builders

  • Tiny SMART House Inc.

  • Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

The tiny homes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities to compete in the market.

Download Our Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving growth in the tiny homes market is its affordability by the mass section of the population. Tiny homes are recognized as the most affordable housing system, preferred especially by millennials. Tiny homes are just a fraction of the price of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. These homes can be purchased at a comparatively lower price than conventional site-built homes. The average price of a tiny home ranges from $10,000 to $30,000. Any price variation can be attributed to factors such as design and structure. The high cost of constructing a conventional home exerts financial strains on the buyer. Hence, the high cost of these conventional homes significantly compels consumers to opt for these tiny homes, thereby acting as a major driver for market growth.

Key Market Challenge:

The limited demand from developing economies will be a major challenge for the tiny homes market during the forecast period. Tiny homes have a high demand in developed economies such as the US, while the adoption and purchase of such homes are limited in developing economies. People in developing countries have limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes and prefer to buy conventional homes. The lack of presence of major vendors, coupled with the low preference of consumers to purchase such homes, acts as a major challenge for the market. Vendors find it difficult to penetrate the developing markets of APAC and Eastern Europe due to the limited knowledge about product offerings and technologies. In APAC, China and Japan have the potential to become prominent markets for such homes, as both these countries have suitable demographics. However, in other developing nations, the lack of well-established infrastructure and limited awareness restrict the growth of the global tiny homes market.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges affecting the Tiny Homes Market

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Kitchen Sinks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the kitchen sinks market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 533.96 million at a progressing CAGR of 3.37%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

DIY Tools Market: This market research report identifies suppliers like Makita, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic to be the key vendors in the global DIY tools market. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Tiny Homes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.88

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft, ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.4 Cavco Industries Inc.

  • 10.5 Handcrafted Movement

  • 10.6 Heirloom Inc.

  • 10.7 Humble Hand Craft

  • 10.8 Oregon Cottage Co.

  • 10.9 Skyline Champion Corp.

  • 10.10 Tiny Home Builders

  • 10.11 Tiny SMART House Inc.

  • 10.12 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tiny-homes-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-57-billion--industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2026--301557343.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Mon

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Markets WrapGazprom PJSC halted pipeli

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash Tha

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Top Stocks for June 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts and halts Dutch, Danish and German contracts

    The move by the Russian gas giant is the latest retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, escalating its economic battle with Brussels and pushing up European gas prices. Gazprom said on Tuesday it had fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra. It later said it would also stop as of June 1 gas flows to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after both failed to make payments in roubles.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Good Enough for Warren Buffett

    Each of these holdings will bring in more than $800 million this year for Berkshire Hathaway and its shareholders.

  • Oil ends mixed as OPEC+ weighs Russia exemption from production limits

    Oil futures end mixed Tuesday, erasing or paring early losses after The Wall Street Journal reported some OPEC members were weighing exempting Russia from oil-production targets.

  • Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and US crop weather. Corn and soybeans also tumbled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Market

  • Insurance Is the Real Weapon in Europe’s Russian Oil Embargo

    While the ban on imports of Russian crude is a potent political symbol, losing European insurance on shipments is more powerful economically.

  • Eastman Chemical Holds Key Support Area

    In this daily bar chart of EMN, below, we can see that prices tested and held the $100 area in September. The trading volume has been pretty active since December suggesting good interest from investors and traders. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a series of higher lows from October suggesting a long period of more aggressive buying.

  • John Kerry details 'Europe's big lesson' from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Climate czar John Kerry details Europe's lesson from the Russia-Ukraine war regarding energy.

  • Electra Underscores Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of Comprehensive ESG Policies and Frameworks

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) (the "Company" or "Electra") today announced the introduction of a comprehensive set of olicies and frameworks that underpin the Company's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices. Approved by the Company's Board of Directors, the policies cover Human Rights, Supply Chain, Environment, and Sustainability matters. In support of the rollout of the policies, the Company is also launching a whistleblower

  • Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Uncertainties Mount

    The EU finally agreed on an oil ban, albeit a partial one, which sent oil prices climbing even higher as demand continues to grow unabated

  • Russia's Seaborne Crude Flows Rise While EU Tussles Over Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports are flowing unabated, while the European Union searches for a sanctions deal. But Europe’s avoidance of the country’s supplies is forcing barrels on longer routes to willing buyers in Asia, with India the biggest market for crude from western Russia. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation Bite

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

    Crude oil markets were positive in a very quiet trading session on Monday, as the Americans were celebrating Memorial Day. Because of this, I would not read too much into the candlestick, except for the fact that it’s positive yet again.