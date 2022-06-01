Global Tiny Homes Market Size to Grow by USD 3.57 Billion | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tiny Homes Market value is set to grow by USD 3.57 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (mobile tiny homes and stationary tiny homes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tiny Homes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Sample Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation by Product

The tiny homes market share growth by the mobile tiny homes segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mobile tiny homes are critical in the affordable housing market in some countries. The demand for these homes is expected to grow considerably in the next five years with the increase in the cost of conventional houses in most countries. The inability of the youth to afford conventional homes and the need to optimize savings among retired individuals are the main drivers for the demand for mobile tiny homes globally.

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation by Geography

59% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for tiny homes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes will facilitate the tiny homes market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Purchase Our Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments

Companies Covered:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

American Tiny House

Aussie Tiny Houses

BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cavco Industries Inc.

Designer ECO Tiny Homes

Handcrafted Movement

Heirloom Inc.

HONOMOBO

Humble Hand Craft

ICON Technology Inc.

La Tiny House

Meka Inc.

Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC

Molecule Tiny Homes

Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC

New Frontier Tiny Homes

Oregon Cottage Co.

Skyline Champion Corp.

Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd.

Tiny Home Builders

Tiny SMART House Inc.

Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Story continues

The tiny homes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities to compete in the market.

Download Our Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving growth in the tiny homes market is its affordability by the mass section of the population. Tiny homes are recognized as the most affordable housing system, preferred especially by millennials. Tiny homes are just a fraction of the price of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. These homes can be purchased at a comparatively lower price than conventional site-built homes. The average price of a tiny home ranges from $10,000 to $30,000. Any price variation can be attributed to factors such as design and structure. The high cost of constructing a conventional home exerts financial strains on the buyer. Hence, the high cost of these conventional homes significantly compels consumers to opt for these tiny homes, thereby acting as a major driver for market growth.

Key Market Challenge:

The limited demand from developing economies will be a major challenge for the tiny homes market during the forecast period. Tiny homes have a high demand in developed economies such as the US, while the adoption and purchase of such homes are limited in developing economies. People in developing countries have limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes and prefer to buy conventional homes. The lack of presence of major vendors, coupled with the low preference of consumers to purchase such homes, acts as a major challenge for the market. Vendors find it difficult to penetrate the developing markets of APAC and Eastern Europe due to the limited knowledge about product offerings and technologies. In APAC, China and Japan have the potential to become prominent markets for such homes, as both these countries have suitable demographics. However, in other developing nations, the lack of well-established infrastructure and limited awareness restrict the growth of the global tiny homes market.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges affecting the Tiny Homes Market

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Kitchen Sinks Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the kitchen sinks market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 533.96 million at a progressing CAGR of 3.37%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

DIY Tools Market: This market research report identifies suppliers like Makita, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic to be the key vendors in the global DIY tools market. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft, ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

10.4 Cavco Industries Inc.

10.5 Handcrafted Movement

10.6 Heirloom Inc.

10.7 Humble Hand Craft

10.8 Oregon Cottage Co.

10.9 Skyline Champion Corp.

10.10 Tiny Home Builders

10.11 Tiny SMART House Inc.

10.12 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tiny-homes-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-57-billion--industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2026--301557343.html

SOURCE Technavio