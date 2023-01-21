Global Tire Aftermarket Market Report 2022-2028: Mandatory Tire Labeling Norms Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

MARKET OUTLOOK

As per the publisher's research report, the global tire aftermarket, tire replacement market is expected to advance with a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The market's growth is promoted by factors such as rising demand for fuel-efficient tires coupled with mandatory tire labeling norms. Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to create opportunities for the tire aftermarket, tire replacement market.

On the contrary, the uncertainty in the cost of raw materials is a key challenge affecting the global market's expansion.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global tire aftermarket, tire replacement market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the tire aftermarket, tire replacement market. Countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia account for nearly 80% of the global rubber output. This creates a profitable base for tire manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for automobiles has elevated the demand for automotive components in India, China, and Japan. This further increases the need for tire replacement services, opening new avenues for the studied market.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The notable companies thriving in the tire aftermarket, tire replacement market are Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Goodyear Tires, Pirelli & C SpA, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, Toyo Tires, The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd, Apollo Tyres, MRF, CEAT Limited, Nexen Tire Corporation, Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd, JK Tyre, and Maxxis.

Apollo Tyres is involved in the manufacturing and selling of tires, tubes, and flaps. It provides tires for passenger cars, sports utility vehicles, multi-utility vehicles, light trucks, truck-bus, bicycles, and off-highway tires. Moreover, the company offers retreading material and alloy wheels. It serves clients through a wide network of exclusive and multi-product outlets. Apollo has operations across multiple countries, with headquarters located in India.

Companies Mentioned

