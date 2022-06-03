U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.00
    -11.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,160.00
    -63.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,838.25
    -55.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.30
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.05
    -0.82 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.80
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.19
    -0.50 (-1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2566
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0240
    +0.1540 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,280.40
    +332.68 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.55
    +8.92 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Global Tire Sensor Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring NXP Semiconductors, Infineon and Silicon Microstructures Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Tire Sensor Market

Global Tire Sensor Market
Global Tire Sensor Market

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tire Sensor Market, By Product Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tire sensor market was valued at USD 6,638.85 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11,381.43 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 9.40% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. A TPMS reports real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS can be divided into two different types - direct (dTPMS) and indirect (iTPMS). TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The goal of a TPMS is to avoid traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of the hazardous state of the tires.

With more and more people being able to afford cars all over the world, the safety of cars is a rising concern. Even in markets like India, which used to have some of the lowest safety standards, car manufacturers have started offering Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as an optional fitment. There is a lot of innovation going on in the TPMS space. Like the case of tire maker Sumitomo Rubber, which has begun proof-of-concept testing for a new type of tire pressure management solutions (TPMS) service, it claims to allow for remote monitoring of tire pressure and temperature.

The concept is part of a joint project undertaken with Shin-Idemitsu, and its group subsidiary IDEX Auto Japan, as well as partners at TripodWorks, and one of Sumitomo's tire sales subsidiaries, Dunlop. Through the testing project, the company hopes to evaluate the overall effectiveness of the service in supporting safer driving, as well as its specific effectiveness in terms of reducing maintenance time and workload, and preventing operator error. This was one of the biggest updates shared in 2020 in the TPMS space.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Aspects covered in this report

  • Based on product type, this market is segmented into direct and indirect.

  • Based on sales channel, this market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

  • Based on vehicle, this market is segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle, construction vehicle, agriculture vehicle, and others.

  • Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key players operating in this market are undertaking initiatives to capture a significant market share and address the increasing demand for tire sensors from various OEMs. Acquisitions, expansion, innovation, and product developments/launches are the four main growth strategies adopted by leading players in the tire sensor market.

Some of the leading players in the market are NXP Semiconductors, Infineon, Silicon Microstructures, Schrader, Melexis, Continental, and DENSO.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market overview

3. Key Market Insights

  • Demand Side Trends

  • Supply Side Trends

  • Price Trend

  • Historic

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Historic Price, 2016 - 2020, $)

  • Current

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Current Price, 2021 ($))

  • Forecast

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Forecast Price, 2022-2027 ($))

  • Technology Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of technology and details)

  • Patent Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of Patents and details)

  • Trade Analysis

  • Key Exporting and Importing Countries

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Import Data, 2016 - 2021)

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Export Data, 2016 - 2021)

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Detailed Value Chain Presentation)

  • Ecosystem Of the Market

  • Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis

  • Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market

4. COVID Impact

  • Introduction

  • Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

  • Exhibit: Data on GDP - Year-over-year growth 2020-2027 (%)

  • Revised Market Size

  • Exhibit: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2027 ($ Million)

  • Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

  • Exhibit: Data Table on Segment Market size and forecast 2020-2027 ($ Million)

  • COVID Strategies by Company

  • Exhibit: Analysis on key strategies adopted by companies

5. Market Dynamics and Outlook

  • Market Dynamics

  • Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021

  • Drivers

  • Opportunities

  • Restraints

  • Challenges

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Exhibit: Data Table on regulation from different region

  • Porters Analysis

  • Competitive rivalry

  • Exhibit: Competitive rivalry Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Threat of substitute products

  • Exhibit: Threat of Substitute Products Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Exhibit: buyers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Exhibit: Threat of new entrants Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Exhibit: Threat of suppliers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Special insights on future disruptions

  • Technical Impact

  • Economic impact

  • Social Impact

6. Global Tire Sensors Market by Product Type

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Direct

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Indirect

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

7. Global Tire Sensors Market by Sales Channel

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • OEM

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Aftermarket

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

8. Global Tire Sensors Market by vehicle

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Passenger Car

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Commercial Vehicle

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Construction Vehicle

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Agriculture Vehicle

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Others

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

9. Market Size by Region

  • Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2027(%)

  • North America

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • USA

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Canada

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Europe

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • Germany

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Spain

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • France

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • UK

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Rest of Europe

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Asia Pacific

  • Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

  • Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

  • China

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • India

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Japan

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • South Korea

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ million)

10. Key Company Profiles

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Total number of companies covered

  • Top companies market positioning

  • Top companies market Share

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Infineon Technologies

  • Continental Ag Solutions

  • Denso

  • Melexis Solutions

  • Schrader Tpms Solutions

  • Bosch

  • Sensata Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmwqpx

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' directive

    Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with Australia's third-richest man on Friday over the value of putting an end to the pandemic-era habit of remote working. In an internal email this week, the Tesla Inc chief executive said "everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week", and "if you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned". The co-founder of Australian project management software maker Atlassian Plc, Scott Farquhar, ridiculed the directive in a series of tweets as being "like something out of the 1950s".

  • Twilio Could Soon Engage the Bulls

    Shares of Twilio , the a cloud communications platform, have been in a downward trend since July but now the tide looks like it is shifting and the price action is more positive. A lower price is not a reason to buy so let's look further. The trading volume increased at the time of the early May low and that is a "tell" that investors may have come in as buyers.

  • Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

    The warehouse club faces higher costs in a number of areas and that's forcing it to do something members won't like.

  • How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

    The West has piled on massive sanctions on Russia to chip away at Moscow’s war chest, but Putin has managed to stay one step ahead

  • Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for 2025

    With BTC’s price movements pushing market volatility to the brim, the top altcoin, ether (ETH), has had a rangebound trajectory for most of Q1 and Q2 2022.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • We’ve seen this movie before — the biggest tech-stock gains are still ahead of us

    Back in 2007, Google and Apple were just about the only ways to get in front of the upcoming Smart Revolution because it hadn’t developed quite yet — but there were trillions of dollars in market valuation created. When I wrote that article back in 2007, Google was at $180 or so.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Oil slips after OPEC+ hike, tight suppply limits loss

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Friday after OPEC+ decided to increase production targets by slightly more than planned, although tight global supply and rising demand as China eases its COVID restrictions limited the decline. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, on Thursday increased their output boost to 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August rather than 432,000 bpd as previously agreed. OPEC+ divided the hike across its members and still included Russia, whose output is falling due to sanctions and some buyers avoiding its oil over the invasion of Ukraine, suggesting the boost will undershoot.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues To Pressure Resistance

    The US dollar initially rallied against the Australian dollar, but the RC came back to break above the 0.72 level again.

  • Oil ends higher as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. crude inventories tumble

    Oil futures end higher after OPEC+ agreed to boost output by larger increments in July and August, while U.S. inventories showed a much larger-than-expected drop.

  • Daimler Truck Head Sees Signs Of Chip Crisis Recovery

    Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTC: DTRUY) head Karin Radstrom, in an interview with Bloomberg, acknowledged seeing chip crisis recovery signs. Her comments mirrored with Mercedes Benz Group AG (OTC: DMLRY) production chief Joerg Burzer's recent similar assessment. Radstrom added that the factories are busy with backlog orders after months of outages due to chip component shortfalls. The order backlog comes at a time of weakness in the global economy. Radstrom also said there is positive momentum in

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Will Stay High as Demand Outpaces Supply

    Shortages of equipment and staff combined with underinvestment in the sector will probably lead natural-gas prices to rise about 15%.

  • Enerplus' Charts Are Headed North

    Enerplus Corp. is one of Canada's largest independent oil and gas producers, but it is not a household name south of the border. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new high for its move up and this positive action confirms and supports the price action. The candles do not show top reversal patterns and no significant upper shadows.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Unleashing LNG: Pittsburgh region seen as a catalyst for solving European energy woes. But a lot has to happen between now and then.

    Marcellus and Utica shales in the Pittsburgh region have the potential to ease the current energy squeeze in Europe.

  • Lithium Stock Investing Series: How Is Lithium Mined?

    This lithium mining stock investing series kicks off with coverage of the types of lithium mining operations.

  • Top Coffee Stocks for Q3 2022

    The coffee industry is complex and multilayered, including everything from producers and distributors to processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Notable names in the coffee industry include Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. There is no single sector or index for the coffee industry, and coffee-related stocks can be found in both the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

  • Salesforce Earnings Offer a Warning Sign for Cloud Stocks

    Investors are cheering Salesforce's latest results, but there was a potential red flag for other highly valued cloud stocks.