The global Tissue Diagnostics market is growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

during and it is expected to reach USD 7. 3 billion by 2027 from USD 5. 3 billion in 2022, during the forecast period. The expansion of this market is majorly due to rising prevalence of neoplastic cases as well as high demand of oncology screening, However, Lack of skilled professionals is one of the challenge for which may inhibit the growth of this market.

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)





The Slide-Staining Systems in instruments is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027

Based on the product, the tissue diagnostics market is classified into tissue diagnostics consumables (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes) and tissue diagnostics Instruments (Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, Other Instruments). The growth of this market is majorly driven by the factors such as benefits of automation, the greater capacity of slide staining systems, and the elimination of manual errors, and delivering high throughput staining capabilities for histology laboratories.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the economic growth in the countries of this region, large population base, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, increasing government initiatives, and rising awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests



