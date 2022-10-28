U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Global Tissue Expanders Market to Reach $953.2 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tissue Expanders estimated at US$591. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$953. 2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Expanders Industry"
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anatomical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$359 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Round segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $173 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The Tissue Expanders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$173 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$168.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

Crescent Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR

In the global Crescent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$139.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Allergan
Eurosilicone S. A. S.
GC Aesthetics PLC
Groupe Sebbin SAS
Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Koken Co., Ltd.
Mentor Worldwide LLC
Oxtex Ltd.
PMT Corporation
Polytech Health & Aesthetics
Sientra, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033136/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tissue Expanders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anatomical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Anatomical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anatomical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Round
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Round by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Round by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crescent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Crescent by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Crescent by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rectangular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Rectangular by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rectangular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Shapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Shapes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Shapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetology Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetology Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetology Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breast Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Breast Reconstruction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Breast Reconstruction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Face &
Neck Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Face & Neck Reconstruction
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Face & Neck
Reconstruction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Tissue Expanders Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular
and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical, Round,
Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -
Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin &
Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -
Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -
Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,
Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,
Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics
and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,
Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck
Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular
and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by Shape -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical, Round,
Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -
Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin &
Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp
Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast
Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &
Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round,
Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033136/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


