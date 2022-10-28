Global Tissue Expanders Market to Reach $953.2 Million by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tissue Expanders estimated at US$591. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$953. 2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Expanders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033136/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anatomical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$359 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Round segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $173 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Tissue Expanders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$173 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$168.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Crescent Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR



In the global Crescent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$139.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Allergan

Eurosilicone S. A. S.

GC Aesthetics PLC

Groupe Sebbin SAS

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Koken Co., Ltd.

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Oxtex Ltd.

PMT Corporation

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

Sientra, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033136/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Tissue Expanders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anatomical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Anatomical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Anatomical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Round

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Round by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Round by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Crescent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Crescent by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Crescent by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rectangular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Rectangular by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rectangular by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Shapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Shapes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Shapes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetology Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetology Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetology Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Breast Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Breast Reconstruction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Breast Reconstruction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Face &

Neck Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Face & Neck Reconstruction

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Face & Neck

Reconstruction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Tissue Expanders Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular

and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical, Round,

Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -

Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin &

Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,

Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,

Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck

Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,

Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,

Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -

Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck

Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,

Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,

Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -

Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck

Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,

Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,

Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck

Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,

Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,

Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck

Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,

Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,

Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck

Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent,

Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Shape - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical,

Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics

and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory

Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tissue Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction,

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck

Reconstruction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Tissue Expanders Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular

and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Anatomical, Round, Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by Shape -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomical, Round,

Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Expanders by End-Use - Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by End-Use -

Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Cosmetology Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Expanders by Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin &

Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp

Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Expanders by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Breast

Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face &

Neck Reconstruction and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tissue Expanders by Shape - Anatomical, Round,

Crescent, Rectangular and Other Shapes - Independent Analysis



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



