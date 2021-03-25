Global Tissue Paper Market featuring Key Vendors - Asia Pulp and Paper Group, Cascades Inc., CMPC SA, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Others - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Paper Market by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The tissue paper market is expected to grow by 12.91 million MT, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The growing tourism and hospitality industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as threat of prominent substitutes will hamper the market growth.
COVID-19 is expected have Mixed and Direct impact on Materials industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth.
Tissue Paper Market: Product Landscape
The growing hygiene and health consciousness among people, and the increasing westernization in developing countries, the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the facial tissue, paper towel, and others segment.
Tissue Paper Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC had the largest tissue paper market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The ever-rising population and increasing focus on hygiene and rising urbanization will significantly influence tissue paper market growth in this region. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for products/services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
Asia Pulp and Paper Group
Cascades Inc.
CMPC SA
Georgia-Pacific LLC
JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
Paper Mart
The Procter & Gamble Co.
Unicharm Corp.
