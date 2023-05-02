GLOBAL TITANS OF INDUSTRY SET TO CONVERGE AT METALTECH AND AUTOMEX 2023

In just under a month, Malaysia's top manufacturing and automation exhibitions will welcome 15,000 top industry players from around the world

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of METALTECH & AUTOMEX, the pioneer exhibitions for the metalworking, machine tools, manufacturing, and automation industries in Malaysia. This year's event will be held from 31 May – 3 June 2023 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

As the longest-running exhibitions for the regional manufacturing and automation industries, METALTECH & AUTOMEX have played a key role in spearheading collaboration, innovation, and business growth for industry players for close to three decades now. As we celebrate the 27th edition of this landmark event, we are pleased to be featuring the participation of more than 1,500 local and international exhibitors, including many that are participating exclusively at METALTECH & AUTOMEX.

Organisers have once again continued to work closely with manufacturing associations from other countries and are pleased to reveal that five leading industrial nations will be hosting national pavilions during this year's event. Attendees can expect to gain exclusive access to top technologies and companies from Germany, China, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

Well-established as a vital annual meeting ground and platform for global players to network, discover the latest technologies and discuss the latest industry trends, METALTECH & AUTOMEX is anticipated to welcome more than 15,000 trade visitors and delegates from all around the world over its four-day run.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX is the only platform that gathers the entire machine tools and metalworking community in Malaysia with 15,000 expected trade visitors

"METALTECH & AUTOMEX is the ultimate platform for businesses to establish meaningful connections and explore exciting emerging opportunities in the metalworking, machine tools, manufacturing and automation industries. It is a hub of innovation, inspiration and aspiration, and we invite exhibitors, buyers, and attendees alike to gain immense value from the numerous networking opportunities and benefits on offer," said Mr. Gerard Willem Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in Malaysia.

As the de facto industry tastemaker, METALTECH & AUTOMEX have continued to place emphasis on promoting knowledge sharing and facilitating exciting new product launches during the event. To this end, attendees can expect to gain eye-opening insights from a full slate of industry seminars delivered by industry leaders, while also getting first-hand glimpses at the latest innovative technologies from a series of live demonstrations held throughout the event.

Informa Markets would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all partners and sponsors of METALTECH and AUTOMEX 2023. Our Platinum and Non-Woven Bag Sponsor LVD (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is a world leader in machine tools and software solutions for sheet metalworking, and will be showcasing their latest machines, the PUMA 12kw Cost-Efficient Fiber Laser and Dyna-Press 40/15 Pro EFL high-speed electric-drive press brake, at METALTECH 2023.

Other valued sponsors include Gold Sponsor Monitor ERP Sdn Bhd, Bronze Sponsor Tigatan Resources (M) Sdn Bhd, Lanyard Sponsor Chevron Malaysia Limited and Industrial Gas Sponsor Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

With just under a month to go, organisers are well on track to deliver the opportunity-laden trade fair experience that all exhibitors and visitors have come to expect. All visitors and trade buyers are advised to register their visit at www.metaltech.com.my to skip registration queues on arrival, get a sneak peek at exhibitors and stay updated on the latest event news.

For more information, visit the event website at www.metaltech.com.my.

