Global Titrators (Automatic and Manual) Market to Reach $447 Million by 2026

Titrators are instruments used to measure the quantity of an unknown chemical in a solution. Titrators find use in sample analysis across various industries including food & beverage, pharmaceutical drug manufacturing, as well as petrochemicals to ensure high quality control. Titrators find application in making of COVID-19 vaccine to examine immune response by dose titration and in covid-19 testing for antibody titration. The segment also gains importance in the quality assessment of hand sanitizers and disinfectant. A major driving force to the market is the large volume of analysis and QA/QC applications performed in various end-use industries. The use of titration as a preferred method of water and chemical analysis across the food & beverage as well as pharmaceutical sectors is set to drive growth in the titrators market. The sustained focus on product development with the aim to create compact designs, enhance resolution and improve efficiency is also expected to foster market growth. Modern titrators are equipped with more safety, user-friendly features and intuitive setup that help alleviate the researchers' time and improve productivity.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Titrators (Automatic and Manual) estimated at US$348.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$447 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Coulometric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$284.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Volumetric segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Coulometric titrators are widely used to measure moisture at remarkably low levels. These titrators measure the water in the given sample in accordance with the amount of electricity used in an electrolysis reaction. Volumetric titrators measure the water in a given sample according to the amount of titration reagent used. These titrators are designed to measure moisture levels in the 100 ppm to 100% range.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $29.6 Million by 2026

The Titrators (Automatic and Manual) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Automatic Titrators Segment to Reach $263.6 Million by 2026

Automatic titrators eliminate user bias and also reduce labor costs. Automated functions allow users to schedule sampling and calibrations, dispense reagents with greater level of accuracy and conduct quality checks without presence of personnel. Advanced automated titrations are gaining demand in high volume applications. Advanced titrators incorporated with capacitive touch screen and personalized menus prompt for quick access to routine tasks. In the global Automatic Titrators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.64% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$168.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$246.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

