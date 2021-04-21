U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Global Toilet Tissues Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·23 min read

Abstract: - Global Toilet Tissues Market to Reach $5. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Toilet Tissues estimated at US$4. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toilet Tissues Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033139/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hotels & Food Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Business & Commercial Institutions segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
- The Toilet Tissues market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
- Healthcare Institutions Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
- In the global Healthcare Institutions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$818 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$731.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Angel Soft

  • Caprice Green Toilet Paper

  • Charmin Ultra Soft

  • Coronet

  • Essity Aktiebolag

  • Georgia-Pacific

  • Green Forest Unscented Bathroom

  • KCWW

  • Kirkland Signature

  • Kleenex

  • Lotus Toilet Tissue

  • METSÄ GROUP

  • Naturelle Toilet Tissue

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Quilted Northern Ultra Plush

  • Scott Extra Soft

  • Soft `N Gentle;




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hotels & Food
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Hotels & Food Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotels & Food Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Business &
Commercial Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Business & Commercial
Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Business & Commercial
Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare Institutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Institutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: China Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: France Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &
Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &
Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: India Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &
Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels &
Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business &
Commercial Institutions and Healthcare Institutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and
Healthcare Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial
Institutions and Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Hotels & Food Services, Business & Commercial Institutions
and Healthcare Institutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hotels & Food
Services, Business & Commercial Institutions and Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

