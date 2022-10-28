Global Toilet Tissues Market to Reach $96 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Toilet Tissues estimated at US$33. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$96 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.
New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toilet Tissues Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033139/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. One-Ply, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.1% CAGR and reach US$60.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Two-Ply segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR
The Toilet Tissues market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 14.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Types Segment to Record 14.2% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 15.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Angel Soft
Caprice Green Toilet Paper
Charmin Ultra Soft
Coronet
Essity Aktiebolag
Georgia-Pacific
Green Forest Unscented Bathroom
KCWW
Kirkland Signature
Kleenex
Lotus Toilet Tissue
METSÄ GROUP
Naturelle Toilet Tissue
Procter & Gamble
Quilted Northern Ultra Plush
Scott Extra Soft
Soft `N Gentle;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033139/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Toilet Tissues - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Toilet Tissues Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
One-Ply by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for One-Ply by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for One-Ply by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Two-Ply by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Two-Ply by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Two-Ply by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Toilet Tissues Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and
Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Toilet Tissues Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Toilet Tissues Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Toilet Tissues Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Toilet Tissues Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Toilet Tissues Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Toilet Tissues Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and
Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Toilet
Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by End-Use -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by Type -
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply, Two-Ply
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet
Tissues by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet
Tissues by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Toilet
Tissues by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Toilet Tissues Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Toilet Tissues by End-Use - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Toilet Tissues by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Toilet Tissues by Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Toilet Tissues by
Type - One-Ply, Two-Ply and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 145: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Toilet Tissues
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Ply,
Two-Ply and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Toilet Tissues by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033139/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001