Global Toluene Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

According to this report the global toluene market reached a value of US$ 25 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Toluene, also known as toluol and methylbenzene, is a colorless, water-insoluble liquid, with a benzene-like odor. It exhibits beta-oxidant, depressant, hepatoprotective, anesthetic, and neurotransmitter properties. Toluene is an aromatic hydrocarbon that is used in many industrial applications, mostly as a solvent and industrial feedstock. It is also used in the explosives industry to manufacture flammable compounds and in the production of hair dyes. Moreover, due to its low sensitivity characteristics and high-octane ratings, toluene is considered as an ideal fuel for heavily loaded engines.



Global Toluene Industry Drivers:



The growing applications of toluene and its derivatives in numerous industries represent the key growth inducing factors for the market. Besides, the wider use of toluene in gasoline blends, where it acts as octane booster and maintains the energy content of gasoline, has augmented the market growth. Additionally, the surging demand for aromatics in the petrochemical industry for the production of synthetic fibres, elastomers, agrochemicals, dyes, nail paints, etc. is driving the global toluene market globally. Apart from this, expansion in the end-use industries, particularly in the emerging markets, such as China, India, etc., has resulted in an augmented demand for toluene.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Exxon Mobil Corporation, SK Global, British Petroleum, Versalis, Compania Espanola De Petroleos Sau, BASF, Covestro, BP PLC, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global toluene market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the toluene industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global toluene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global toluene market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global toluene market?

What are the key application segments in the global toluene market?

Which are the popular technology types in the global toluene market?

What are the import and export trends of toluene?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global toluene market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global toluene market?

What is the structure of the global toluene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global toluene market?

How is toluene manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Toluene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Reformation Process

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Pygas Process

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Coke/Coal Process

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Styrene Process

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Gasoline

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 STDP/TPX

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Solvents

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Trans Alkylation (TA)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Hydrodealkylation

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Toluene Disproportionation (TDP)

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports

9.2 Exports



10 Toluene Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 SK Group

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 British Petroleum

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Versalis

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.4 Financials

11.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Compania Espanola De Petroleos Sau

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

