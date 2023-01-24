U.S. markets closed

Global Tomato Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Tomato Seed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.64%. Key Highlights. Largest Segment by Breeding Technology - Hybrids : The major companies are developing new hybrids and the adoption of hybrids is high due to disease-resistant, increased shelf life, high yield, and wider adaptability.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tomato Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381364/?utm_source=GNW

Largest Segment by Country - China : The largest producer of tomatoes in the globe with the highest area under cultivation. The high export potential and demand from processing industries encouraged production.
Fastest-growing Segment by Breeding Technology - Hybrids : Due to the inherent characteristics such as high vigor, resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses, and increasing area under protected cultivation helping the segment to grow.
Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Germany : It is an emerging market for tomato due to increasing area under cultivation, the development of off-season varieties, and farmers’ positive perceptions towards tomato crop.

Key Market Trends

Hybrids is the largest segment by Breeding Technology.

The total tomato seed market in the world accounted for 22.5% of the global vegetable seed market in 2021, which is due to the demand for tomatoes in processing and fresh consumption.
Globally, open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives accounted for 28% of the total tomato seed market in 2021, which is expected to increase due to the increase in organic cultivation and preference for native varieties.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the world under open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives in the cultivation of tomatoes, which accounted for 48% of the global tomato seed market. It is associated with an increase in the usage of OPVs in developing countries and the preference for their taste and quality over hybrids.

Hybrids account for 72% of the total tomato seed market, and it is growing at a faster rate compared to OPVs, which is due to the increase in consumption and demand from processing industries. The usage of hybrids is also increasing in the protected structures, which have higher adaptability.
Asia-Pacific had the largest share of the global hybrid tomato seed market, and it accounted for about 43% in 2021 because of the new advanced technologies available in the region. China is a global leader in protected cultivation, and only hybrid seeds can be used for protected cultivation.

Major companies, such as Syngenta, Bayer AG, and Rijk Zawann, are developing new hybrids with disease-resistant traits, increasing shelf life, wider adaptability, high yield, strong stem, crack resistance, and high vigor. The increase in organic cultivation and fresh segment consumption is expected to drive the tomato seed market in OPV and hybrids in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment by Region.

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region had a major share of the area under tomato cultivation, accounting for 49% of the global area under tomato cultivation. More area under cultivation means more demand for seeds, and an increase in acreage under major producing countries of the region has led to greater demand for seeds, which is anticipated to increase further during the forecast period.

Globally, China is the largest producer of tomato seeds, with a market share of 17% of the total tomato seed production.

In North America, Mexico is the fastest-growing country at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022-2028 because of the increase in the use of hybrid seeds and rising export to other countries such as the United States, Japan, and China.

In South America, Brazil has the highest market share of 41% in 2021 because of the increase in demand by processing industries and an increase in yield of about 11% from 2016 to 2021.

Globally, Africa had only a 4.9% share of the tomato seed market in 2021, even though it is one of the major producers and ranks second in the area under tomato cultivation because of limited access to and use of improved commercial tomato varieties compared to others, adaptation, and poor production management.

The Middle East contributes the least share to the tomato seed market because of very less area under cultivation, accounting for 4% of the global tomato harvest area, and less penetration of commercial seeds compared to other regions.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Tomato Seed Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 57.31%. The major players in this market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Groupe Limagrain, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V. and Syngenta Group (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381364/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


