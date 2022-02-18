U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Global Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems & BHS Market Report 2022, Featuring Key Players Analogic, Dalmec, Eurologix Security, Leidos and Siemens

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EDS (Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems) & BHS Market - 2022-2026 - with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RnMs logo
RnMs logo

The report contains a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology sectors and 5 regional markets, detailing 2019-2026 market size. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $4.8 Billion by 2026.

According to the report, the 2022-2026 EDS and BHS market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. In a matter of a few months, the coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands. The associated decline in GDP limited the 2020-2022 EDS and BHS products budgets

  • New COVID-19 vaccines mean that the EDS and BHS market will recover by 2023

  • The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new EDS and BHS and services

  • The pandemic drove the decline of air passengers and public transportation, resulting in a 2020-2021 drop in EDS and BHS systems sales. These sectors markets are forecast to recover in 2022-2026

  • Annually, billions of luggage items need screening at airports

  • E-commerce growth during the pandemic resulted in a >50% hike in need to screen postal items

  • Increasing demand for automated EDS systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises EDS & BHS equipment and systems (relative to security personnel)

  • Increasing value-added EDS generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms)

  • Replacement of timeworn EDS & BHS products

  • Contraband smuggling

  • China's internal security policy

The report presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology and 5 regional markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 11 leading EDS & BHS vendors.

Questions answered in this report include:

  • What are the Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS Market size, and what are the market trends during 2022-2026?

  • What's the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market?

  • What are the EDS & BHS sub-markets that provide attractive business opportunities?

  • What drives the EDS & BHS customers to purchase Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS solutions and services?

  • What are the EDS & BHS technology & services trends?

  • What are the EDS & BHS Technology markets?

  • SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

  • What drives the EDS & BHS customers to purchase Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) & BHS solutions and services?

Companies Mentioned

  • Analogic Corporation

  • Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc.

  • Dalmec Inc.

  • Eurologix Security Ltd

  • Hamer-Fischbein

  • Leidos, Inc.

  • Nuctech Co. Ltd

  • Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

  • Ross & Baruzzini | Cage Inc.

  • Siemens

  • Smiths Detection Group Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr52y6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tomographic-explosives-detection-systems--bhs-market-report-2022-featuring-key-players-analogic-dalmec-eurologix-security-leidos-and-siemens-301485598.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

