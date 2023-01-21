U.S. markets closed

Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers Report 2022-2023 Featuring Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, and Embraer - Key Issues, Challenges, Risks & Strategic Outlook to 2032

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2022-2023 - Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis, developed by Wheelen & Hunger, on each of the Global Top 5 Business Jet manufacturers based on an analysis of each company's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.

The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.

The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.

These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors.

The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player

The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously

SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player

Relevance & Usefulness of the Report:

The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader competitive assessment, strategic planning & decision making processes

The report will be useful for:

  • Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning

  • Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness

  • Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores

  • Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs

  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

  • Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments

  • Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics

  • Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook

For Whom:

  • Key Decision-Makers

  • Program Managers

  • Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies

  • Industry OEMs

  • Business Jet Operators

  • Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

  • Existing & potential Investors

  • Industry & Company Analysts

  • M&A Advisory Firms

  • Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

  • PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

  • Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers

  • Founded

  • Headquartered

  • Business Segments

  • Employees

  • Revenues

  • Market Capitalization

  • Key Executives

  • Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

  • Revenue Base & Growth Trend

  • Revenues Split by Key Segments

  • Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

  • Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

  • Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

  • Return on Sales Trend

  • Profitability Growth Trend

  • Cash Flow from Operations

  • R&D Expenditure Trend

  • CAPEX Trend

Section 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Business Jet Manufacturers

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices

  • Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

  • Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon

  • Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness

  • Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact

Section 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores

  • Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

  • Bombardier Inc.

  • Dassault Aviation S.A.

  • Textron Aviation

  • Embraer S.A.

Section 7: Global Business Aviation Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces

  • Restraining Forces

Section 8: Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Market Outlook - 2023-2032

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

  • Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2032

  • Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

  • Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions: Through 2032

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kri00n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-top-5-business-jet-manufacturers-report-2022-2023-featuring-gulfstream-bombardier-dassault-textron-aviation-and-embraer---key-issues-challenges-risks--strategic-outlook-to-2032-301727023.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

