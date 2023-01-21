Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers Report 2022-2023 Featuring Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, and Embraer - Key Issues, Challenges, Risks & Strategic Outlook to 2032
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2022-2023 - Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis, developed by Wheelen & Hunger, on each of the Global Top 5 Business Jet manufacturers based on an analysis of each company's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to its internal & external environment respectively.
The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.
The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively.
These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors.
The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player
The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously
SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player
Relevance & Usefulness of the Report:
The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader competitive assessment, strategic planning & decision making processes
The report will be useful for:
Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning
Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness
Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores
Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs
Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment
Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments
Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics
Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook
For Whom:
Key Decision-Makers
Program Managers
Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies
Industry OEMs
Business Jet Operators
Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain
Existing & potential Investors
Industry & Company Analysts
M&A Advisory Firms
Strategy & Management Consulting Firms
PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies
Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers
Founded
Headquartered
Business Segments
Employees
Revenues
Market Capitalization
Key Executives
Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:
Revenue Base & Growth Trend
Revenues Split by Key Segments
Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
Return on Sales Trend
Profitability Growth Trend
Cash Flow from Operations
R&D Expenditure Trend
CAPEX Trend
Section 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Business Jet Manufacturers
Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths
Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses
Section 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix
Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities
Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats
Section 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices
Quantified Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged
Quantified Weaknesses to be Worked Upon
Opportunities to be Capitalized Upon & their Quantification to Assess Degree of Relevance & Usefulness
Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome & their Quantification to Assess Potential Degree of Impact
Section 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
Bombardier Inc.
Dassault Aviation S.A.
Textron Aviation
Embraer S.A.
Section 7: Global Business Aviation Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Driving Forces
Restraining Forces
Section 8: Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future
Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 10: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Market Outlook - 2023-2032
Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets
Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2032
Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)
Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions: Through 2032
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kri00n
