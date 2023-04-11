Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2023: Increasing Self-Administration and Home Care Presents Opportunities
Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market (2023-2028) by Products, Routes of Administration, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 109.12 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 157.31 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.59%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Various Diseases such as Skin Diseases, Eye Diseases, Burn Injuries, and Diabetes
Increase in Self-Medication as a Popular Practice
Switching from Conventional Needle Injections to Transdermal Patches
Restraints
Preference for Alternative Modes of Drug Delivery
Opportunities
Delivery of Biologics through the Transdermal Route
Increasing Self-Administration and Home Care
Challenges
Continuous Irritation of Skin and Allergies
Market Segmentations
The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is segmented based on Products, Routes of Administration, End-User, and Geography.
By Products, the market is classified into Liquid formulations, Semi-Solid formulations, Solid Formulations, and Transdermal Products.
By Routes of Administration, the market is classified into Dermal Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Ophthalmic Drug Delivery, Rectal Drug Delivery, and Vaginal Drug Delivery.
By End-User, the market is classified into Burn Centers, Home Care Settings, and Hospitals and Clinics.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbvie, Inc., Absorption Systems LLC, Bayer Ag, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
Important market dynamics and trends
Market segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
