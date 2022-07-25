U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.05
    -4.58 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,915.15
    +15.86 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,755.89
    -78.22 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.88
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.44
    +1.74 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.70
    -9.70 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.30 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8220
    +0.0390 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6600
    +0.6100 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,852.23
    -922.23 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.96
    +0.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Nestle, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product (Semi-Solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products) By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global topical drug delivery market is anticipated to witness a growth with a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increased incidence of burn injuries across the globe and advancements in the transdermal drug delivery systems are primarily driving the market demand.

The rise at the old age population who prefer to use tropical drug delivery as it eases the drug delivery process fuels the market demand. Also, the growing popularity of the non-invasive procedures due to their cost-effectiveness and fast healing among patients is further expected to influence the market growth in the next five years.

The global topical drug delivery market is segmented into product, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product, the market is fragmented into semi-solid formulations, liquid formulations, solid formulations, and transdermal products. Semi-solid formulations dominate the market and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Lotions, creams, gels, pastes, ointments, and other semi-solid formulations are some examples of semi-solid formulations that are used topically. These formulations are absorbed through the skin, and the therapeutic ingredients do the same, penetrating the skin to enter the body's bloodstream through tiny capillaries. They fix any damage or abnormality in the epidermal tissues that cover the surface of the body. The rise in the number of surgeries and organ transplantation procedures is driving the segment demand.

The major market players operating in the global topical drug delivery market are Johnson & Johnson SA, Nestle SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., Cipla Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Encore Dermatology, Inc., MedPharm Group Ltd., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Galderma S.A.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global topical drug delivery market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global topical drug delivery market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

  • To classify and forecast global topical drug delivery market based on product, route of administration, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global topical drug delivery market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global topical drug delivery market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global topical drug delivery market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global topical drug delivery market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global topical drug delivery market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Topical Drug Delivery Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Semi-Solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products)
6.2.2. By Route of Administration (Dermal Drug Delivery, Ophthalmic Drug Delivery, Rectal Drug Delivery, Vaginal Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery)
6.2.3. By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Diagnostic Centers, Others)
6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online vs. Offline)
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

8. Europe Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

11. South America Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Johnson & Johnson SA
14.2.2. Nestle SA
14.2.3. GlaxoSmithKline Plc
14.2.4. Novartis AG
14.2.5. Merck & Co. Inc.
14.2.6. Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
14.2.7. Cipla Ltd.
14.2.8. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
14.2.9. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
14.2.10. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
14.2.11. Bayer AG
14.2.12. Encore Dermatology, Inc.
14.2.13. MedPharm Group Ltd.
14.2.14. Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
14.2.15. Galderma S.A.

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e75ph4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-topical-drug-delivery-market-report-to-2027---featuring-nestle-glaxosmithkline-and-novartis-among-others-301592369.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted H

  • Railroads Can’t Fill $80,000 Jobs. That’s a Problem for the Stocks.

    The major freight railroads have cut their head counts to reduce their biggest cost. But the result, particularly for the U.S. rails, has been slipping service and performance, and worker unrest. Given competition for labor, the result won’t be easy or cheap.

  • Russia to Cut Europe’s Gas Flow via Nord Stream to 20%

    Russian energy producer Gazprom said natural-gas exports through the pipeline to Germany would drop to about a fifth of the pipe’s capacity, raising new questions about Europe’s ability to sock away enough gas for the winter.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Big Tech earnings are about to determine the direction of the market

    Just five companies control nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 index's market cap, and they will all report earnings in the coming week, reports that could determine the direction of the market for weeks or months to come.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Volkswagen ousts CEO Herbert Diess amid push to EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses news that Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will step down on September 1 and will be replaced by the current Porsche CEO

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Russia Cuts Nord Stream Flows Further, Escalating Gas Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to curb natural gas flows on the Nord Stream pipeline -- less than a week after bringing the link back from maintenance -- jolting European energy markets and escalating concerns over a supply crunch on the continent this winter.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemp

  • Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers

    The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and promotions on goods including sodas and paper towels to keep shoppers in higher-end stores and buying brand name products, according to data prepared for Reuters from research firm IRI. The moves come as U.S. consumers - who so far have continued to buy higher-priced goods, from diapers to shampoo - show signs of buckling under new rounds of price increases.

  • Here's Why Philips Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket

    Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) reported a second-quarter FY22 comparable sales decline of 7% year-on-year to €4.2 billion. Continued supply shortages and prolonged lockdowns in China led to the decline. The order book remained strong. The comparable order intake increased by 1%. Comparable sales for Diagnosis & Treatment businesses comparable sales declined 4%, with mid-single-digit growth in Image-Guided Therapy more than offset by a decline in Ultrasound and Diagnostic Imaging due to the

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • AI, machine learning tech promises US$600 billion annually for China economy as it pervades industries, says McKinsey

    Wider use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in industrial processes, medical research, autonomous vehicles and many other applications will create economic value of US$600 billion a year for China, but additional investment is needed to unlock that windfall. According to McKinsey & Co, AI-enabled offerings including facial recognition and machine learning will boost economic output and reduce costs as financial, consumer, manufacturing and technology companies meld them into processes

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • Natural Gas Stocks: These Producers Will Be Reporting Q2 Earnings Soon

    As natural gas and crude oil prices begin to diverge, U.S. natural gas producers are readying to announce Q2 earnings.

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Retirees, here’s how returning to work may affect Social Security, Medicare, pensions and taxes

    Unretiring can help stabilize your cash flow, but it might trigger unintended consequences in other financial areas of your life.