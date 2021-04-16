Global Topical Pain Relief Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Advacare Pharma, Endo International & Grunenthal Among Others
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for topical pain management drugs. The geographical scope of this study is global. Opioid and non-opioid topical pain relief drugs have been analyzed in the report, and types of pain, treatment guidelines and demand for addressing different types of pain have been included in the scope of the study. The market size estimates include both branded and generic drugs.
This report details market shares of topical pain management drugs based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and geography.
Based on therapeutic class, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. Non-opioids are further segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), capsaicin, lidocaine and others.
Based on mode of purchase, the market is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including GlaxoSmithKline, SanofiS.A., Johnson& Johnson, SunPharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.
The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric populations with osteoporosis-related issues are the major factors likely to fuel the market for topical pain management drugs.
According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally. In 2016, the burden of chronic pain increased, with 1.9 billion people with symptomatic chronic conditions. The burden of chronic pain is likely to drive the market for topical pain management drugs during the forecast period.
The global topical pain management drugs market is segmented based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and region.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
History of Pain and Pain Treatment
Types of Pain
Acute Pain
Chronic Pain
How Pain is Treated
Overview: Topical Pain Management Drugs
Limitation of Topical Drugs
Future Perspectives
Prevalence of Chronic Pain
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Incidences of Acute and Chronic Pain
Growth of Geriatric Populations and Related Orthopedic Surgeries
Rising Cases of Sports-related Injuries
Emerging Non-opioid Drugs for Pain Management
Market Restraints
Side Effects of Topical Pain Relief Drugs
High Cost of Drug Development and Pricing Pressures on Manufacturers
Market Opportunities
Launches of New Topical Drugs for Pain Management
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Overview
Short-Term Impact on the Pharma Industry
Long-Term Impact on the Pharma Industry
COVID-19 and Pain Management
Telemedicine
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Class
Introduction
Non-opioids
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Opioids
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Mode of Purchase
Introduction
Prescription Based
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Over-the-Counter
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Industry Developments
Competitive Landscape
Pharmaceutical Pipeline
Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Advacare Pharma
Endo International Plc
Glaxosmithkline
Grunenthal Gmbh
Johnson & Johnson
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Sanofi
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Topical Biomedics
Chapter 11 Appendix: Terminology, Acronyms and Sources of Information
U.S. Pain Societies and Associations
International Associations and Organizations
