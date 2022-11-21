U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Global Torque Motors Market Size to hit 1115.2 Mn while prospering at 8.6% CAGR through 2028

Market Study Report
·5 min read
Market Study Report
Market Study Report

The most recent analysis of ‘Global Torque Motors Market’ informs readers of the factors that will influence and limit market growth. Business experts predict that between 2022 and 2028, this industry will generate significant profits.

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Torque Motors Market was worth USD 622 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2028, to amass USD 1115.2 million by the end of forecast period.

Various industry sub-segments are also evaluated in the paper, with an emphasis on regional bifurcation, type, and application. The following section then identifies a number of significant variables that, during the analysis period, helped to generate revenue and influence market dynamics. The study also discusses the strategies used by the leading rivals to strengthen their positions in the market, as well as the regional landscape of the industry.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5638681/


Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Growing usage of torque motors since they have numerous operational advantages over traditional servo drives is the major expansion driving element for global torque motors market.

For the unversed, a torque motor is a particular type of DC electric motor that may continue to run unabated if halted. This way of operation involves the motor rotating the load steadily. They are preferred over other equipment as they are almost free of maintenance requirements and suffer minimal wear & tear throughout their lifespan.

Additionally, torque motors also find use in numerous areas such as injection molding machines, robotics, turning, and wood-processing machines.

Besides, escalating factory-automation procedures and technological advancements are also impelling the demand for the product, thus facilitating the progress of the business sphere.

Request Discount of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5638681/

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type terrain, worldwide torque motors market is split into DC and AC. In terms of application, the industry is divided into energy, food & packaging, robotics & semiconductors, machine tool, and others.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, ATE Antriebstechnik und Entwicklungs GmbH & Co. KG, ALXION, Moog Inc., Fischer Elektromotoren GmbH, IDAM, Lafert Group S.p.A., Phase, Oriental Motor Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Han's Motor S&T Co., Ltd., Parker, Kesseler, Kollmorgen, Tecnotion BV, ETEL S.A., Zollern GmbH, HIWIN Corporation, and Siemens AG are the leading players in global torque motors market. These aforementioned players are adopting various strategies to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

To access this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-torque-motors-market-research-report-2022-2

Global Torque Motors Market, By Type (Value, USD Million, 2022-2028)

  • AC

  • DC

Global Torque Motors Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2022-2028)

  • Energy

  • Food & Packaging

  • Robotic Semiconductor

  • Machine Tool

  • Others

Global Torque Motors Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2022-2028)

North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Mexico

South America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Rest of South America

Europe

  • Russia

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • UK

  • Germany

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • Australia

  • Singapore

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • New Zealand

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • South Africa

  • Africa

  • UAE

  • Iran

  • Rest of MEA

Global Torque Motors Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2022-2028)

  • ATE Antriebstechnik und Entwicklungs GmbH & Co. KG

  • ALXION

  • Moog Inc.

  • Fischer Elektromotoren GmbH

  • IDAM

  • Tecnotion BV

  • Lafert Group S.p.A.

  • Phase

  • Oriental Motor Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Han's Motor S&T Co., Ltd.

  • Parker

  • Kesseler

  • Kollmorgen

  • ETEL S.A.

  • Zollern GmbH

  • HIWIN Corporation

  • Siemens AG

FAQs:

1. What are global torque motors market’s size and projections for 2022-2028?

2. How is global torque motors market being shaped throughout the assessment timeline by COVID-19 and its impeding factors?

3. In the global torque motors market, what are the best segments and regions to invest in throughout the forecast period?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for growth potential in the global torque motors market?

Related Report:

Global High Voltage Motors Market Research Report 2022

Global High Voltage Motors Market Size was estimated at USD 5109.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5991.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. Global High Voltage Motors Market Report 2022 comes with extensive industry analysis with development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2022-2028.This research study of High Voltage Motors involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Ritesh Tiwari Head - Press and Media Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com Phone: 1-866-764-2150 MarketStudyReport.com News: https://leavethehall.co.uk/


