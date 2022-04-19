U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

The Global Tortilla Market is expected to grow by $ 9.98 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Tortilla Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the tortilla market and it is poised to grow by $ 9. 98 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5. 58% during the forecast period.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tortilla Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961933/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the tortilla market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods, rise in number of initiatives to improve agricultural output, and expansion in retail landscape.
The tortilla market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The tortilla market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Tortilla chips
• Pre-cooked tortilla
• Tortilla mix

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• APAC
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising demand for gluten-free tortillas as one of the prime reasons driving the tortilla market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand from mobile food service outlets and rising prominence of private label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on tortilla market covers the following areas:
• Tortilla market sizing
• Tortilla market forecast
• Tortilla market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tortilla market vendors that include Arandas Tortilla Co. Inc., Arevalo Foods Inc., Azteca Foods Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Eagle Foods Australia, Easy Food Inc., El Milagro Inc., Fiesta Tortillas, Franco Whole Foods, General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, La Tortilla Factory, LIVEN S.A.U., Ole Mexican Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Teasdale Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Utz Quality Foods LLC. Also, the tortilla market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961933/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 2.0 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, after converting its 255 mb/d Alliance refinery to a terminal. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.