Global Touch Probes Market to Reach $760.7 Million by 2027
Abstract: - Global Touch Probes Market to Reach $760. 7 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Touch Probes estimated at US$587. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$760.
New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Probes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 3D Touch Probes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$307.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2D Spindle Probes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $172.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
- The Touch Probes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$172.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
- Tool-Length Measuring Probes Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
- In the global Tool-Length Measuring Probes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$85.1 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Blum-Novotest GmbH
Centroid CNC
Haff-Schneider
Harbin Pioneer MandE Technical
Heidenhain
Hexagon AB
Mahr GmbH
Marposs
Metrol
Micro-Vu
OGP
Renishaw
Tormach Inc.
ZEISS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Touch Probes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for 3D Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for 2D Spindle Probes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for 2D Spindle Probes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 2D Spindle Probes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Tool-Length
Measuring Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tool-Length Measuring
Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tool-Length Measuring
Probes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Tool Touch-off
Probes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Tool Touch-off Probes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Tool Touch-off Probes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronics Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Hard-Wired by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Hard-Wired by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Hard-Wired by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Radio by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Radio by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Radio by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Touch Probes by Transmission -
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes
by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type -
3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring
Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes
by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes
by Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by Type - 3D
Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes
and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch Probes, 2D
Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off
Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics
Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses,
Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: UK Historic Review for Touch Probes by Transmission -
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes by
Transmission - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hard-Wired, Optical and Radio for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes,
Tool-Length Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by
Type - 3D Touch Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length
Measuring Probes and Tool Touch-off Probes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D Touch
Probes, 2D Spindle Probes, Tool-Length Measuring Probes and
Tool Touch-off Probes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Touch
Probes by End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices,
Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Touch Probes by
End-Use - Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil &
Gas, Other End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Touch Probes
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electronics Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Other
End-Uses, Automotive and Aerospace & Defense for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033146/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001