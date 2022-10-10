Global Towel Warmer Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Runtal North America, Apollo Radiators, Stelrad and Radox Radiators Among Others

Company Logo

Global Towel Warmer Market

Global Towel Warmer Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Towel Warmer Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global towel warmer market was evaluated at US$567.678 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.44%, reaching a market size of US$878.798 million by 2027.



Towel warmers or towel radiators are heated towel rail that is designed in such a manner to give a decorative look to the bathroom and have a major function of warming the towels that are hung on them. These devices are suitable for warming as well as drying the towels, along with giving a cozy temperature to the environment of the bathroom.



The market for towel warmers is expected to show decent growth throughout the next five years because the rapid urbanization and growing middle-class population in the emerging economies of the globe has led to an upsurge in residential construction.

Furthermore, the growing house remodelling in many parts of the world and an upsurge in the adoption of modern housing infrastructure are further widening the business growth opportunities for the manufacturers over the next five years. There has been an increasing focus on hygiene and health, as wet towels possess several germs. This, in turn, is also positively impacting the demand for towel warmers for residential applications, thereby playing a significant role in shaping the market growth over the next five years.



Global towel warmer market has been segmented based on type. By type, the market is segmented as electric and hydronic. By the application, the segmentation is done on the basic residential and commercial. Similarly, on the basis of distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into online and offline segments. Geographically, the segmentation of the market has been distributed into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Electric towel warmer to hold a significant share

Story continues

Towel warmers come in two types, namely electric and hydronic. Both types of towel warmers have the same function, which is either to dry or heat the towel. Nevertheless, the difference comes in their methods of heating. Electric towel warmers or tower rails are connected with electricity and are simply connected to the power outlet in the respective place where it is installed. The electric tower warmer type is projected to hold a significant market share and is expected to stay dominant throughout the next five years.

The primary factor supplementing the significant share of this segment includes the booming acceptance of electric towel warmers across the commercial sector because a majority of commercial spaces lack sufficient space for central heating systems, which further leads to an increased demand for electric systems, this, in turn, is positively impacting the growth of this segment during the next five years.

Moreover, the market players are also participating in the form of R&D investments and the launch of new products, which further shows the potential for the market to witness considerable growth over the course of the next five years.

However, on the other hand, the hydronic segment is anticipated to show notable growth throughout the next five years. There is growing adoption of hydronic towel radiators, especially across the residential sector, primarily because in the developed economies, a majority of the residential buildings are equipped with central heating systems. Thus, the installation of these types of warmers in residential buildings further does not add up to its operational costs as well.

This, in turn, is positively impacting the growth of this segment throughout the forecast period. Additionally, these warmers further act as energy-efficient devices as they do not consume any electricity, which acts as a driving factor for this segment to witness considerable growth throughout the forecast period.



A residential segment to show healthy growth

The applications of towel warmers are in both residential and commercial spaces. The residential segment is projected to show promising growth until the end of the forecast period owing to the fact that there has been rapid urbanization in the developing economies of the world, such as India and China, among others. Furthermore, the growing middle-class population, coupled with the improvement in the standards of living of the people, is further positively impacting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing residential construction in both developed and developing economies, along with the increased spending on the remodelling of residential buildings, is also one of the key factors supplementing the growth of the residential segment during the next five years. As with this, the demand for premium and classy bathroom fittings is also increasing, providing an impetus for this segment to witness considerable growth during the next five years.



Offline to hold a healthy market share

By the distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to hold a notable share in the market throughout the next five years. The presence of a considerably large population base reluctant towards online shopping of durable products is a key factor bolstering the growth of this segment during the next five years. Furthermore, the presence of a vast number of retail stores further supplements the share of this segment over the forecast period.



However, the online segment is expected to show healthy growth until the end of the forecast period. The booming penetration of the internet and smartphones, coupled with the globally growing e-commerce industry, has led to the expansion of distribution channels in remote parts of many countries as well. Furthermore, the major players operating in the market have also moved towards the online distribution of goods on their websites which further shows the potential of the online segment to grow during the next five years.

APAC to show healthy growth

The North American, as well as the European regions, are anticipated to hold noteworthy shares in the market primarily due to the early adoption of technology coupled with the presence of key players in the market in these regions. Furthermore, the higher purchasing power of the people further bolsters the market growth in the region during the next five years. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness healthy growth during the next five years. The major factors augmenting the market growth in the APAC region include the rapid urbanization and improvement in the standards of living of the people, primarily in the emerging economies of the region, such as India, China, and Indonesia, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Towel Warmer Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Electronic

5.3. Hydronic



6. Global Towel Warmer Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial



7. Global Towel Warmer Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline



8. Global Towel Warmer Market Analysis, by Geography



9. Competitive Environment And Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Companies Profiles

10.1. Runtal North America, Inc.

10.2. Porcelanosa Group

10.3. VOGUE (UK) LTD

10.4. MYSON

10.5. Apollo Radiators

10.6. Wesaunard

10.7. KORADO

10.8. Stelrad

10.9. Radox Radiators Ltd

10.10. Tangshan St. Lawrence radiator manufacturing co. ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc7slv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



