Global Toy Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2017-2027)

Executive Summary The Global Toy Market was valued at USD 103. 96 Billion in the year 2021. Toys play a crucial role in the growth and development of children. Toys play vital importance in brain development as toys aid in acquiring logical and reasoning skills and help in gaining spatial reasoning along with logical skills.

Playing with toys and board games also assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills.



The rise in demand for strategy-based and educational-based toys among children propels the growth of the toy market. In addition, the Chinese government has relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two kids to address the challenge of an ageing population. Also, the world population is expected to witness a growth of 60% by 2100 (from 7 billion to 11 billion) and this will influx the large number of the newborn baby and hence will supplement the market for Toys in the coming years. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the upcoming years thus positively impacting toy market growth.



Increasing demand to participate in numerous social activities is encouraging people to follow board and card games as modern types of entertainment. Technology will play a major role in the development of the industry, through the use of 3D printing to develop creative board games would lead greatly to the development of innovative and entertaining products. Enhanced preference for the supermarket by the urban population mainly due to convenience and the number of discounts offered in the supermarket will drive the Toy market growth in the years to come.



The the report titled Global Toy Market has analysed and segmented the Toy Market by Value (USD Billion). The report has also further been analysed By Product Type (Games and Puzzles, Infant and pre-school toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Others), By Age (0-8 years, 8-15 years, 15 years and above), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Supermarket, Traditional Stores, Departmental Stores, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea) for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



The companies analysed in the report include – LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro, Bandai Namco, Vtech, Clementoni, Goliath Games, Playmobil, Tomy, Ravensburger, and Thames & Kosmos.



