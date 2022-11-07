The Global Toys and Games Market is expected to grow by $70.12 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Toys And Games Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the toys and games market and it is poised to grow by $70. 12 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the toys and games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population, increasing children’s TV and Internet viewership, and rise in online sales.



The toys and games market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Activity and ride-on toys

• Infant and pre-school toys

• Games and puzzles

• Plush toys

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of three-dimensional (3D) printing as one of the prime reasons driving the toys and games market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding and the growing market for franchise movies and shows will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the toys and games market covers the following areas:

• Toys and games market sizing

• Toys and games market forecast

• Toys and games market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toys and games market vendors that include 4M Industrial Development Ltd., Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Elenco Electronics Inc., Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Playmates Holdings Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group GmbH, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the toys and games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

