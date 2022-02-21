U.S. markets closed

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tracking-as-a-Service Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global tracking-as-a-service market reached a value of US$ 1.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Tracking as a service is a cloud-based solution used by organizations to track and monitor operations and day-to-day business processes. It is deployed on-premises or through cloud platforms and is commonly used for remote monitoring of goods and products. Tracking-as-a-Service offers enhanced scalability, data collection, mobile support, reporting and logging, data management, process mapping and real-time monitoring to improve organizational performance, decision-making and efficiency. It aids in increasing security, enhancing customer service and overall cost-effectiveness. As a result, tracking-as-a-service finds extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, transportation and logistics

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Trends:

Significant growth in the transportation and logistics industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Tracking-as-a-service solutions are widely adopted by organizations that offer ridesharing and car rental services to improve vehicle maintenance, prevent delay and provide enhanced safety to the consumers. Additionally, the widespread utilization of electronic monitoring and tracking systems across enterprises to track the exchange of information and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data among employees is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS) tracking and real-time monitoring solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist in locating containers, tracking stolen goods, maintaining driver safety and detecting fraudulent activities. In line with this, the widespread product adoption in the medical industry to monitor wearable medical devices and offer timely assistance in case of emergencies is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to install GPS tracking systems in novel vehicles, along with the increasing product utilization to keep track of portable devices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tracking as a service market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, type, asset type, enterprise size and end use industry

Breakup by Component:

  • Software

  • Service

Breakup by Type:

  • Cloud-based

  • On-premises

Breakup by Asset Type:

  • Electronics and IT Assets

  • In-Transit Equipment

  • Manufacturing Assets

  • Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Retail

  • Manufacturing

  • E-commerce

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AT&T Inc., Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Geotab Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mojix Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., PCCW Solutions, Spider Tracks Limited, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WABCO Digital Solutions and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global tracking as a service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tracking as a service market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the asset type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global tracking as a service market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Tracking as a service Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Service
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Cloud-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 On-premises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Asset Type
8.1 Electronics and IT Assets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 In-Transit Equipment
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Manufacturing Assets
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
9.1 Large Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 Retail
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Manufacturing
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 E-commerce
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Transportation and Logistics
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 AT&T Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.)
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Geotab Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Mojix Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Motorola Solutions Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 PCCW Solutions
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Spider Tracks Limited
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Topcon Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Trimble Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Verizon Communications Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 WABCO Digital Solutions
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 Zebra Technologies Corp.
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgjbld

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tracking-as-a-service-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301486450.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

