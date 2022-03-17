Global Trade and Investment Outlook 2022 : Key Risk Factors Facing the Global Economy in 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Global Trade and Investment Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2022 Global Trade and Investment Outlook highlights the key issues and trends impacting the global economy in 2022 and beyond. In addition, the report assesses the state of the global economy and the prospects for a global economic recovery.



The report also determines where economic, trade and investment growth will resume over the near-term and where these areas will remain depressed for a prolonged period of time.



The 2022 Global Trade and Investment Outlook identifies some key global trade and investment opportunities in the coming months and years. Finally, this report identifies some key risks for global trade and investment in the coming months and years.



The 2022 Global Trade and Investment Outlook includes:

A look back at the key events and trends from the previous year

An assessment of the key risk factors facing the global economy in 2022

An assessment of the key opportunities in international markets in 2022

An analysis of the world's leading export markets in 2022

Detailed political and economic outlooks for all of the world's leading economies in 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/px8fnf

