Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Global Trade and Investment Outlook 2022 : Key Risk Factors Facing the Global Economy in 2022

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Global Trade and Investment Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022 Global Trade and Investment Outlook highlights the key issues and trends impacting the global economy in 2022 and beyond. In addition, the report assesses the state of the global economy and the prospects for a global economic recovery.

The report also determines where economic, trade and investment growth will resume over the near-term and where these areas will remain depressed for a prolonged period of time.

The 2022 Global Trade and Investment Outlook identifies some key global trade and investment opportunities in the coming months and years. Finally, this report identifies some key risks for global trade and investment in the coming months and years.

The 2022 Global Trade and Investment Outlook includes:

  • A look back at the key events and trends from the previous year

  • An assessment of the key risk factors facing the global economy in 2022

  • An assessment of the key opportunities in international markets in 2022

  • An analysis of the world's leading export markets in 2022

  • Detailed political and economic outlooks for all of the world's leading economies in 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/px8fnf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


