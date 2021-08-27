Global Traffic Management Technology Market Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Traffic Management Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Traffic Management size to grow from USD 35.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 61.9 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.9%

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The market include a high growth rate for the adoption of eco friendly automobile technology and introduction of MaaS in the market. A growing need for operational efficiency, and recent government mandates also plays a major role for the high growth rate of the market.

However, there are significant growth opportunities for Traffic Management vendors. Small firms and startups are also marking their presence in the Traffic management market by providing their offerings across the world.

The Traffic management industry is gradually adopting advanced technologies which integrates and coordinates the flow of traffic in various regions for the ease of commuters, i.e., vehicles and pedestrians, reduce environmental impact and increase the overall Traffic efficiency.

Among Components, the solution segment to have a larger market size during the forecast period

In the Traffic management market by components, the solution segment is expected to hold the larger market size with Traffic management solution vendors enabling organizations to ensure that every traffic control center gets coupled to subsystems, such as traffic light systems and other detection devices and to establish a proper integration of traffic control systems. The hardware and software systems are in conformity with international standards. The application allows smooth monitoring and instantly replies to events.

Among system, the incident detection and location system to constitute a larger market size during the forecast period

By System, Incident detection and location system is expected to hold the largest market size. It detects, verifies, and resolves incidents quickly. Video analysis is a well-established technology in the traffic management system for traffic incident monitoring. The real-time camera images detect a variety of incidents; and thus, lives are saved. Video Incident Detection Systems (VIDS) consists of a network of cameras that automatically detect events and ensure appropriate responses.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the Traffic Management market

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies across various sectors. The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, China, and India.

The growth of the Traffic management market in APAC is also driven by the region's untapped market strength, increase in awareness about driver safety and accident prevention, upcoming regulations to improve road safety, growth in transportation and logistics industries, and the advent of 4G LTE technology and smartphones.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Concerns Related to Public Safety

Rising Number of Vehicles and Insufficient Infrastructure

Government Initiatives for Effective Traffic Management

Development of Smart Cities Across the World

Restraints

Slow Growth in the Infrastructure Sector

Opportunities

Increasing Concerns About Protecting the Environment with Eco-Friendly Automobile Technology

Designing and Developing Smart Vehicles Compatible with Advanced Technologies

Growth of Analytics Software

Challenges

High Expenses Associated with Equipment Installation

Security Threats and Hacker Challenges

Multiple Sensors and Touchpoints Pose Data Fusion Challenges

COVID-19 Market Outlook for Traffic Management Market

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Traffic Management Projects

Sidewalk Labs Linknyc

Smart City Corridor, Kansas City, Missouri

Verizon: Envision Charlotte

Singapore

Dubai

Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah Causeway, Kuwait

Thompsons Roadways Project, Melbourne, Australia

Elizabeth River Tunnels Project, United States

Smart Traffic Management, Chennai, India

Patent Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Cisco Helps Texas City with Automated Traffic Management and Gain New Opportunities

Partnership of Swarco and Aitek Helping Riyadh for Traffic Management

Siemens Concert Suite for Seattle Traffic Management Centers

Siemens Deploys Intelligent Traffic System in Ann Arbor

Tomtom Helps Helsinki to Study Traffic Flow

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data and Analytics

Internet of Things

Edge Computing

5G Network

