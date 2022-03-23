U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.47
    -33.14 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,550.41
    -257.05 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,948.23
    -160.58 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,064.95
    -23.39 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.03
    +4.76 (+4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    +12.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.36 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3530
    -0.0200 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3178
    -0.0085 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7230
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,054.02
    -792.60 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.44
    -0.16 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.78
    -10.94 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 16459
Companies: 51 - Players covered include ABB; Alstom S.A; Aselsan A.S; Bombardier Inc; CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.; China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited; DEUTA-WERKE GmbH; EKE-Electronics Ltd; Hitachi Ltd; Knorr-Bremse AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Siemens AG; Strukton Rail AB; Thales Group; Toshiba Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Solution (Communication-Based Train Control, Positive Train Control, Integrated Train Control); Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Human Machine Interface, Mobile Communication Gateway, Other Components); Train Type (Diesel Multiple Units, Metros & High-Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
Train Control Management System (TCMS) represents an advanced control system that controls and manages flow of information between trains and sub-systems like air conditioners or doors. The rise in popularity of TCMS is led by the increasing deployment of communication-based train control (CBTC). Growth in the global market is driven by the growing focus on railway operators to increase throughput, ensure passenger safety and improve network responsiveness. The increasing use of rail network for commuting is likely to drive governments to modernize the infrastructure for faster passenger transport. The market is bound to receive a major impetus from government efforts to establish smart cities along with smart railway infrastructure. Investments in large-scale public transport infrastructure including bullet trains and high-speed trains are expected to make public transport easier and faster. The market growth is further bolstered by ongoing efforts to improve the energy efficiency of railway infrastructure along with electrification of existing lines, mainly across developing countries like China and India. Expansion of existing rail network lines, especially in Europe, China and India including the One Belt One Road project is likely to drive the market growth. Further, growing complexity of railway networks and concerns regarding cyber-attacks are prompting countries to implement secure, safe and reliable operating platforms to maintain uninterrupted rail operations. The integration of sophisticated software to enable hardware-independent and safety-certified embedded solutions while ensuring reliable operations of critical components in TCMS is expected to considerably improve their functionality and augment adoption of these systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Communication-Based Train Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Positive Train Control segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) market. CBTC (Communications-based Train Control) system utilizes communication between the track equipment and the train for accurate signaling. PTC (Positive Train Control) systems provide positive signals to the train for movement. The train receives the set of guidelines on how far the train the train can move as per the given instructions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $335.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $639.1 Million by 2026
The Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$335.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 13.21% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$639.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$692.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Expansion of existing rail network lines, especially in Europe, China and India including the One Belt One Road project is likely to drive growth in these regions. The European Train Control System (ETCS), a component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), is focused on improving the signaling and control across the railway networks in EU. Because of the safety and efficiency, it offers in railway network operations, the ETCS standard gained wider traction in several non-EU nations as well. Infrastructure boom in emerging economies including China and India is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific region.

Integrated Train Control Segment to Reach $884.9 Million by 2026
Integrated train control system refers to central traffic control room systems that manage, control and supervise train movement for mainline and mass transit over a wide geographical area. It enables passenger and freight railroads to boost operational efficiency, safety, cybersecurity, and cost-effectiveness. The system allows traffic controllers to follow train movements in real-time, which is essential for smooth traffic and to ensure safety. In the global Integrated Train Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$424.9 Million will reach a projected size of US$707.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$108.9 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-train-control-and-management-systems-tcms-market-to-reach-3-4-billion-by-2026--301507437.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • GameStop rallies after Ryan Cohen buys 100,000 shares of the meme stock

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought $100,000 shares of the meme stock, now owning 11.9% of the electronics retail company.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It's the first country to approve Novavax's COVID vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkAs part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s $10 billion investment in the oil company in 2019, B

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • MP Materials Is Ready for an Upside Breakout

    MP Materials is poised for an important upside breakout. Continue to hold MP longs. In this updated daily bar chart of MP, below, we can see that prices sold off into early February and would have stopped out longs at $37 on the way down.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue