Global Training Market Report to 2031 - Featuring AMP Sports, Athletic Logic, Firstbeat Sports and CMT Learning Among Others

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Training Market By Sports Type, By Form, By Application, By Age Group, By Medium: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global sports training market was valued at $11.00 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.85 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. North America was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to reach $5,7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.2%.

In the past few years, there has been a considerable increase in the number of women participating in sports and fitness events. Women professionals have become conscious about their health, thus, they opt for fitness programs such as yoga or Zumba and visit fitness centers in order to remain physically fit. In addition, the women engagement in sports fitness have raised owing to the fitness and rising interest in sports activities which is directly boosting the sports training demand.

Sport training requires well equipped facilities and sound infrastructure playing the sport along with a certified trainer who was either a past player of the sport or is a specialist of the sport. The cost of admissions into such facilities can be very high, and the amount to be paid to the trainers is also high due to the level of expertise of the trainer.

Many consumers, especially in the developing and underdeveloped countries in the world, belong to the middle and lower income groups and do not have enough money to spare for recreational activities or hobbies. They are unable to pay the high prices of sports training or facility costs, which make them unable to avail the training facilities. This inability of several consumers to pay the high costs for training and infrastructure benefits creates restrictions for market growth.

Various big brands are entering the untapped market where lack of availability of sports facilities and products is witnessed. These key players are setting up sports facilities, sports centers, and play grounds, and correspondingly promoting their products.

Likewise, various organizations and NGOs are donating the sports equipment and apparel, building sports facilities, conducting free of cost sports competitions, and training the potential athletes free of cost. Moreover, developing interest of the youth in sports in order to remain fit is anticipated to offer potential opportunities to the market in the near future. These factors altogether significantly contribute towards the growth of the market in untapped regions.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sports training market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sports training market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the sports training market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sports training market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: SPORTS TRAINING MARKET, BY SPORTS TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Soccer
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Cricket
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Baseball
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Volleyball
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SPORTS TRAINING MARKET, BY FORM
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Academy/ Coaching
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Therapy
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Sports Analytics
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SPORTS TRAINING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Men
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Women
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Kids
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SPORTS TRAINING MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 below 20
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 21-35
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 35 and above
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: SPORTS TRAINING MARKET, BY MEDIUM
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Online
8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3 Market analysis by country
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: SPORTS TRAINING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Top winning strategies
10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
10.4. Competitive Dashboard
10.5. Competitive Heatmap
10.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 AMP Sports
11.1.1 Company overview
11.1.2 Company snapshot
11.1.3 Operating business segments
11.1.4 Product portfolio
11.1.5 Business performance
11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.2 Athletic Logic
11.2.1 Company overview
11.2.2 Company snapshot
11.2.3 Operating business segments
11.2.4 Product portfolio
11.2.5 Business performance
11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.3 Firstbeat Sports
11.3.1 Company overview
11.3.2 Company snapshot
11.3.3 Operating business segments
11.3.4 Product portfolio
11.3.5 Business performance
11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.4 EDGE10
11.4.1 Company overview
11.4.2 Company snapshot
11.4.3 Operating business segments
11.4.4 Product portfolio
11.4.5 Business performance
11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.5 CMT Learning
11.5.1 Company overview
11.5.2 Company snapshot
11.5.3 Operating business segments
11.5.4 Product portfolio
11.5.5 Business performance
11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.6 Coach Logic
11.6.1 Company overview
11.6.2 Company snapshot
11.6.3 Operating business segments
11.6.4 Product portfolio
11.6.5 Business performance
11.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.7 CoachMePlus
11.7.1 Company overview
11.7.2 Company snapshot
11.7.3 Operating business segments
11.7.4 Product portfolio
11.7.5 Business performance
11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.8 Fusion Sport
11.8.1 Company overview
11.8.2 Company snapshot
11.8.3 Operating business segments
11.8.4 Product portfolio
11.8.5 Business performance
11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.9 GamePlanner Limited
11.9.1 Company overview
11.9.2 Company snapshot
11.9.3 Operating business segments
11.9.4 Product portfolio
11.9.5 Business performance
11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.10 Siliconcoach
11.10.1 Company overview
11.10.2 Company snapshot
11.10.3 Operating business segments
11.10.4 Product portfolio
11.10.5 Business performance
11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.11 Soccerlab
11.11.1 Company overview
11.11.2 Company snapshot
11.11.3 Operating business segments
11.11.4 Product portfolio
11.11.5 Business performance
11.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.12 Kitmanlabs
11.12.1 Company overview
11.12.2 Company snapshot
11.12.3 Operating business segments
11.12.4 Product portfolio
11.12.5 Business performance
11.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.13 P3, LLC
11.13.1 Company overview
11.13.2 Company snapshot
11.13.3 Operating business segments
11.13.4 Product portfolio
11.13.5 Business performance
11.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.14 Sportlyzer
11.14.1 Company overview
11.14.2 Company snapshot
11.14.3 Operating business segments
11.14.4 Product portfolio
11.14.5 Business performance
11.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.15 Spartascience
11.15.1 Company overview
11.15.2 Company snapshot
11.15.3 Operating business segments
11.15.4 Product portfolio
11.15.5 Business performance
11.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.16 TeamSnap
11.16.1 Company overview
11.16.2 Company snapshot
11.16.3 Operating business segments
11.16.4 Product portfolio
11.16.5 Business performance
11.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.17 The Coach Crew
11.17.1 Company overview
11.17.2 Company snapshot
11.17.3 Operating business segments
11.17.4 Product portfolio
11.17.5 Business performance
11.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68iqff

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-training-market-report-to-2031---featuring-amp-sports-athletic-logic-firstbeat-sports-and-cmt-learning-among-others-301714644.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

