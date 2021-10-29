U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Global Training and Simulation Growth Opportunities 2021: Early Involvement in Global LVC Strategies

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Training and Simulation Competitive Landscape, 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The training and simulation market will continue to grow and evolve as countries continue to move away from live training to virtual and constructive systems. The market has shown strong resilience to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a decline in live training capabilities has led to greater adoption of virtual solutions to offset a loss in capabilities.

The training and simulation market continues to be an important adopter of commercial off-the-shelf technologies as the commercial industry has demonstrated faster development of technologies at more affordable costs than the defense industry. As a result, non-traditional companies such as Microsoft have entered the market (it provides the Hololens virtual reality headset system for US Army training purposes). Commercial gaming technologies are also seeing increased uptake to enhance planning and training capabilities; for instance, the UK Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL)'s use of Slitherine Software's commercial video games.

This study briefly explores changing trends in the training and simulation market; it analyzes the impact of the changing geopolitical landscape, the economic turbulence, and the evolving military doctrine on the market. The study focuses on the global market and its growth over the next 10 years. It is broken down into regions and segments of training system and training service. The study covers these changes at a macro global level. The market is further investigated in terms of key competitors and their shares.

Future expectations covered in the study include the prioritization of rapid prototyping and development cycles with upgrades through software packages to reduce the overhead costs of upgrading physical training systems. The gradual adoption of live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) architectures and strategies, with an emphasis on the upgrade and the integration of legacy training systems, is also examined.

The United States will continue to be the main innovator in terms of adoption and direction of new training doctrine, with NATO countries and other allies following suit. With escalating global tensions and the nature of warfare shifting toward a more grey and hybrid model, training and simulation requirements are also changing and capability development is being reprioritized. This is evident from the focus on cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA) as Western countries are falling behind the capabilities of both Russia and China, which are highly active in the CEMA domain. As a result, training and simulation systems must include these capabilities and keep pace with developments within military organizations.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

  • Analysis Factsheet

  • Market Overview

  • Market Evolution

  • Demand Overview: 2020-2029

  • Key Programs: 2020-2021

3. Research Scope

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Dashboard

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Total Market Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Domain

  • Global Driving Contracts and Programs

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Market Share Analysis

5. Competitive Analysis

  • Key Competitors

  • Supplier Landscape

  • Global Supply Chain - Market Penetration

  • Global Market Share

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central and South Asia

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, The Middle East

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, South America

13. Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Early Involvement in Global LVC Strategies

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Entry of Non-traditional COTS Companies

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Adoption of Commercial Game Engines

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - AR and VR Applications

  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. The Last Word
3 Big Predictions


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sbnji

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


