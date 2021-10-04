U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

Global Trampolines Market Report 2021: Mini-Trampolines Gained Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms Remained Closed During COVID-19 Lockdowns

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trampolines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In recent years, indoor trampoline parks have globally emerged as new action-packed alternatives for family entertainment. Recent studies have also found that jumping and rebounding on a trampoline is much more effective as compared to jogging and is equivalent to moderate-to-vigorous intensity strength training and cardiovascular workout, which is increasing people`s interest in visiting trampoline parks. The growing awareness of trampoline exercise as a means that provides a heart-pumping, low-impact, full-body, anti-gravity cardio and strength training workout for people of ages, is therefore enabling the trampolines to get wider attention. In addition, the increased use of ecommerce channels for distributing and selling trampolines, supported by growing internet penetration, is bolstering growth. Manufacturers are also focusing on the development of springless trampolines with the aim of reducing the risk of hard impacts and injuries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Trampolines market. The most common of the trampoline types is the round trampoline. These trampolines dominate the market and remain widely popular among consumers, owing to their single and focused bounce space, small size, and easy storage within households.

The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$479.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$509.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for trampolines, attributed to the growing consciousness among parents about providing adequate physical activities for their children.

Rectangular trampolines are generally used by expert trampolinists and professional gymnastics. The rectangular design provides the highest lift to the highly trained user as against a conventional round trampoline. They are far more expensive than other trampoline models. Further, the rectangular shape is also most preferred for commercial trampolines. In the global Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$821.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -

  • JumpSport, Inc.

  • Jumpking International

  • Multiplay International Ltd.

  • Plum Products Ltd.

  • Pure Fun

  • Skywalker Holdings

  • Sportspower Ltd.

  • UpperBounce

  • Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.


Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Leisure and Entertainment Business: A General Perspective

  • Amusement Parks Experience A Roller-Coaster Ride

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Trampoline Parks Bear Brunt of Financial Losses

  • Trampoline Emerges as Hot Family Recreational Item as COVID-19 Wipes Out Outdoor Activity

  • Mini-Trampolines Gain Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms Remain Closed

  • COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Manufacturers Leads to Supply Glitches

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks Boost Sales

  • New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter

  • Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment

  • Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines

  • Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines

  • Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up Demand

  • Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and Educational Features

  • Trampoline Parks Witness Rise in Average Age of Jumpers

  • Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit

  • Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives Interest in Trampolining at Home

  • Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake

  • Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer Equipment

  • In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular

  • NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines

  • Trampolining Event in Olympics

  • Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise

  • Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks

  • Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 77


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wha5di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-trampolines-market-report-2021-mini-trampolines-gained-demand-for-home-based-workouts-as-gyms-remained-closed-during-covid-19-lockdowns-301391734.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

