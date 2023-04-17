Company Logo

The "Global Transaction Banking Vendors and Landscape Report Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Modern-day Transaction Banking is an evolved form of traditional setup aimed to offer specialized products and services. With technology increasingly playing a bigger role in how banks deliver their offerings to clients, there is a keen focus on real-time updates, API enablement, data aggregation and automation.

This newly developed report offers a wide spectrum of industry insights, including technology trends across different business functions under the purview of Transaction Banking like Corporate Payments, Collections, Liquidity Management, Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance, Treasury; key industry developments: select successful technology implementation use cases; and brief coverage of select technology vendor profiles and their clients.

Report Highlights

Overview of Transaction Banking: Evolution from a traditional to digital model; finer elements and products that constitute the domain

Deep dive into the global Transaction Banking technology landscape and market trends with framework driven impact assessment

Key market developments, technology trends, way forward implications, and expert opinions

High-level coverage of select Transaction Banking solution providers, including company overview, product suite, user lists, customer experiences and more

Why subscribe?

Receive access to leading technology trends driving change in the Transaction Banking domain

Authored by the publisher's research team, consisting of subject-matter-experts from the Transaction Banking vertical

Understand the approach adopted by leading banks to enhance their Transaction Banking platforms

Coverage of top global players offering transaction banking solutions with product description

Understand select use cases with potential post-implementation impact/benefit analysis

Who finds this report useful?

Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions

Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally

Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.

Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions

Key Topics Covered:





Transaction Banking Overview

Overview

Timeline

Evolution

Key Product Offerings

IBSi Transaction Banking Industry Framework

Key Products' Key Trends

Regulation

Competitive Landscape

Global Market

Industry Models

Competitive Landscape

SLT and Supplier Profiles

Sales League Table

SLT Leadership Club

SLT Leadership Matrix

Intellect Design Arena

Finastra

Kyzer

FIS

Infosys | Finacle

Midgate

Encore Theme

Neurosoft

TCS

ERI Bancaire

AurionPro

Technisys

TAS Group

Bantotal

Taulia

LiquidX

Contour

essDocs

Cashfac

Nucleus Software

Capital Banking Solutions

ICS Financial Services

Qualco

Comarch

Aqua Global Solutions

CGI

Demica

Newgen Software

Surecomp

Tagit

Global Use Cases

13 unique and insightful use cases across various systems and geographies

Expert Speak

Industry expert insights and opinions on Transaction Banking

Outlook

Future Technology Trends

Way Forward

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a30pkd

