U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.87
    +19.93 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,952.22
    +251.94 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,019.62
    -4.89 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.91
    +2.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.87
    +0.83 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.00
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    -0.0560 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3320
    -0.7640 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,103.17
    -69.55 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.65
    +7.10 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.52
    +57.67 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

The Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market is expected to grow by $14104.14 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.11% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the transactional and marketing emails market and it is poised to grow by $14104.14 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.11% during the forecast period. Our report on the transactional and marketing emails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576220/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on engaging audience through email marketing, high ROI and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns, and an increase in email users.

The transactional and marketing emails market is segmented as below:
By Application
â€¢ Marketing
â€¢ Transactions

By End-user
â€¢ SMEs
â€¢ Large enterprises
â€¢ Government

By Geography
â€¢ APAC
â€¢ North America
â€¢ Europe
â€¢ South America
â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing use of interactive elements in marketing emails as one of the prime reasons driving the transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of big data and AI and the growing demand for email optimization for mobile platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the transactional and marketing emails market covers the following areas:
â€¢ Transactional and marketing emails market sizing
â€¢ Transactional and marketing emails market forecast
â€¢ Transactional and marketing emails market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transactional and marketing emails market vendors that include ActiveCampaign LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., HubSpot Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., Klaviyo Inc., MailerSend Inc., MessageBird BV, MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technetto Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc. Also, the transactional and marketing emails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576220/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-transactional-and-marketing-emails-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-14104-14-mn-during-2023-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-13-11-during-the-forecast-period-301683842.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • World's Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- No fuel is more essential to the global economy than diesel. It powers trucks, buses, ships and trains. It drives machinery for construction, manufacturing and farming. It’s burned for heating homes. And with the high price of natural gas, in some places it’s also being used to generate power.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankr

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Airlines push for pilots to fly solo amid labor shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that airlines are looking to push for solo piloting in an effort to lower costs.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Freight at $100,000 Piles Pressure on Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring shipping costs are piling pressure onto physical oil markets that are already being hit by uncertainty surrounding a cap on Russian crude prices and weak Chinese buying.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Condit

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • Rivian Under Scrutiny As Employees Allege Safety Breach At Illinois Plant

    At least a dozen employees at Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) accused the electric-vehicle maker of safety violations at its Illinois plant, Bloomberg reports. The complaints filed with federal regulators allege the company ignored known hazards and deprioritized safety resources, leaving some workers to share respirators needed during the manufacturing process. They also detail a range of injuries, including a crushed hand, a broken foot, a sliced ear, and broken ribs. Also Read: Amid Hea

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid E-Commerce Slowdown, Crypto Crisis

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • SEC gets support from New Sports Economy Institute in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received support from sports investing group New Sports Economy Institute, which submitted its amicus brief on Friday to weigh in on the ongoing lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple.

  • Xi’s Common Prosperity Roars Back in JD Executive Pay Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. is slashing salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% to 20% and diverting some of those savings toward a $1.4 billion employee benefits fund, aligning China’s No. 2 online retailer with Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign to share the wealth.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingElon Musk's 2

  • Oil futures push higher as market shakes off OPEC production rumblings

    Oil futures recovered early Tuesday from the steep slump instigated Monday by mixed news that major producers were mulling churning out more oil.