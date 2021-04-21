U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
2021-04-21

Abstract: - Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Market to Reach $13. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transcatheter Heart Valves estimated at US$5.

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033158/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027. Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
- The Transcatheter Heart Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Bracco Group

  • Braile Biomedica

  • Direct Flow Medical

  • Edwards Lifesciences

  • Edwards Lifesciences

  • JenaValve

  • Medtronic

  • St. Jude Medical

  • Symetis




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
(TAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve (TAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Mitral Valve
(TMV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: USA Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves by
Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: China Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: France Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves by
Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve
(TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: India Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AFRICA
Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

