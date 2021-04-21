U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,119.25
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,659.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,746.00
    -48.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.00
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.00
    -1.67 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2008
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    18.93
    +1.64 (+9.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3892
    -0.0045 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0450
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,419.42
    -427.54 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,273.83
    +39.42 (+3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,867.59
    +7.72 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,508.55
    -591.83 (-2.03%)
     

Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·22 min read

Abstract: - Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Market to Reach $13. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Transcatheter Heart Valves estimated at US$5.

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033158/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027. Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
- The Transcatheter Heart Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Bracco Group

  • Braile Biomedica

  • Direct Flow Medical

  • Edwards Lifesciences

  • Edwards Lifesciences

  • JenaValve

  • Medtronic

  • St. Jude Medical

  • Symetis




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033158/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
(TAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve (TAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Mitral Valve
(TMV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: USA Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves by
Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: China Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: France Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves by
Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve
(TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: India Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AFRICA
Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033158/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biden to vow to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels

    The Biden administration hopes the new goal will spur other countries to make similarly aggressive pledges.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Southern Copper Forms Buy Point Amid Mining Boom; Should You Invest?

    Among leading growth stocks, our pick for today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch is Southern Copper, which formed a new base ahead of its upcoming Q1 2021 earnings.

  • Leaders from more than 1,000 Georgia churches have specific demands for Home Depot

    Georgia's latest voting restrictions have sparked corporate activism from the MLB and Hollywood, and religious leaders are calling on Home Depot to be next. Religious leaders opposed to the state's new voting bill have met with several Georgia-based corporations to discuss how to fight it. Executives from Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and other companies have criticized the bill, but activists point out that Atlanta-based Home Depot has been absent from that list. In response, religious leaders are calling for a Home Depot boycott unless the company agrees to four demands. Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who oversees over 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, leads the call to boycott Home Depot, telling The New York Times the company has "demonstrated an indifference." He and other leaders say Home Depot should publicly renounce the Georgia voting law, oppose any similar bills that arise in other states, financially back litigation against the law, and give support to the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress. Home Depot responded to the boycott threat by arguing "the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair, and secure." Other voting rights groups are more hesitant to boycott businesses over the issue. Executive Director of Common Cause in Georgia, Aunna Dennis, has stated that "the boycott hurts the common person." Faith leaders like Jackson deem the situation worthy of more drastic action. "We've got to use whatever leverage and power, spiritual fortitude that we have, including our dollars, to help people to understand that this is a national campaign," said Rev. Timothy McDonald III. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedEuropean soccer's breakaway Super League collapses 48 hours after launch

  • How the GOP Is Creating Harsher Penalties for Protesters

    Republican legislators in Oklahoma and Iowa have passed bills granting immunity to drivers whose vehicles strike and injure protesters in public streets. A Republican proposal in Indiana would bar anyone convicted of unlawful assembly from holding state employment, including elected office. A Minnesota bill would prohibit those convicted of unlawful protesting from receiving student loans, unemployment benefits or housing assistance. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed sweeping legislation this week that toughened existing laws governing public disorder and created a harsh new level of infractions — a bill he’s called “the strongest anti-looting, anti-rioting, pro-law-enforcement piece of legislation in the country.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The measures are part of a wave of new anti-protest legislation, sponsored and supported by Republicans, in the 11 months since Black Lives Matter protests swept the country following the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was convicted on Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges, a cathartic end to weeks of tension. But while Democrats seized on Floyd’s death last May to highlight racism in policing and other forms of social injustice, Republicans responded to a summer of protests by proposing a raft of punitive new measures governing the right to lawfully assemble. GOP lawmakers in 34 states have introduced 81 anti-protest bills during the 2021 legislative session — more than twice as many proposals as in any other year, according to Elly Page, a senior legal adviser at the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, which tracks legislation limiting the right to protest. Some, like DeSantis, are labeling them “anti-riot” bills, conflating the right to peaceful protest with the rioting and looting that sometimes resulted from such protests. The laws carry forward the hyperbolic message Republicans have been pushing in the 11 months since Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice swept the country: that Democrats are tolerant of violent and criminal actions from those who protest against racial injustice. And the legislation underscores the extent to which support for law enforcement personnel and opposition to protests have become part of the bedrock of GOP orthodoxy and a likely pillar of the platform the party will take into next year’s midterms. “This is consistent with the general trend of legislators’ responding to powerful and persuasive protests by seeking to silence them rather than engaging with the message of the protests,” said Vera Eidelman, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union. “If anything, the lesson from the last year, and decades, is not that we need to give more tools to police and prosecutors, it’s that they abuse the tools they already have.” Laws already exist to punish rioting, and civil rights advocates worry that the new bills violate rights of lawful assembly and free speech protected under the First Amendment. The overwhelming majority of last summer’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful — more than 96% involved no property damage or police injuries, according to The Washington Post, which also found that police officers or counterprotesters often instigated violence. Most of the protests held across Florida last summer were also peaceful, though a few in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville produced some episodes of violence, including the burning of a police car and a sporting goods store. Still, as they embraced the bill that DeSantis signed into law, Republican leaders expressed scorn for cities that trim police budgets and tolerate protesters who disrupt business and traffic. “We weren’t going to allow Florida to become Seattle,” said Chris Sprowls, a Republican who is the speaker of the Florida House, mentioning cities where protests lasted for months last year and demonstrators frequently clashed with the police. “We were not going to allow Florida to become Portland.” The Florida law imposes harsher penalties for existing public disorder crimes, turning misdemeanor offenses into felonies, creating new felony offenses and preventing defendants from being released on bail until they have appeared before a judge. A survey conducted in January by Ryan D. Tyson, a Republican pollster, found broad support in the state for harsher penalties against protesters “who damage personal and business property or assault law enforcement.” But the law goes further. If a local government chooses to decrease its law enforcement budget — to “defund the police,” as DeSantis put it — the measure provides a new mechanism for a prosecutor or a city or county commissioner to appeal the reduction to the state. The law also increases penalties for taking down monuments, including Confederate ones, making the offense a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It makes it easier for anyone who injures a protester, such as by driving into a crowd, to escape civil liability. State Sen. Shevrin D. Jones, a Democrat from Broward County and a vocal critic of the law, noted that DeSantis had been quick to emphasize how necessary the bill was the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol but had made no mention of that event during Monday’s bill signing, focusing solely on the summer protests. That was evidence, he said, that bills aimed at punishing protesters were disproportionately targeting people of color. “This bill is racist at its core,” Jones said. So far, three bills aimed at limiting protests have been signed into law — Florida’s and new laws in Arkansas and Kansas that target protesters who seek to disrupt oil pipelines. Others are likely to come soon. In Oklahoma, Republican lawmakers last week sent legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt that would criminalize the unlawful blocking of a public street and grant immunity to drivers who strike and injure protesters during a riot. Last June, a pickup truck carrying a horse trailer drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters on a Tulsa freeway, injuring several people and leaving one paralyzed. The driver, who said he had sped up because he feared for the safety of his family, was not charged. The bill’s author, state Sen. Rob Standridge, said the Tulsa incident had prompted him to seek immunity for drivers who strike protesters. He said Tuesday he wasn’t aware of any drivers who had been charged after striking protesters in Oklahoma. “My hope is that this law never is utilized,” he said in an interview. Carly Atchison, a spokeswoman for Stitt, declined to say whether he would sign the bill, which passed with veto-proof majorities. Tiffany Crutcher, whose twin brother, Terence Crutcher, was shot and killed in 2016 by a Tulsa police officer who was later acquitted on a manslaughter charge, said the Oklahoma proposal represents Republican efforts to extend the Trump administration’s hostility toward people of color. Crutcher said she was convinced that if Stitt signed the legislation, it would be applied in harsher terms against those protesting racial injustice than for white protesters demonstrating for gun rights or against abortion. “We all know that over the last four years that we saw white supremacy, bigotry and racism show its ugly head in so many forms,” said Crutcher, who quit her job as an orthopedist to work for racial justice after the death of her brother. “This is the continuation of the Trump administration that showed us every day that Black lives didn’t matter.” While Republican lawmakers present the anti-protest legislation as support for the police, law enforcement agencies don’t necessarily back the new proposals. The Iowa bills, part of a law enforcement package proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, would strip local governments of state funding if cities and counties defund their own law enforcement budgets — something that no Iowa jurisdiction has sought to do. And state lawmakers cut a proposal by Reynolds to track police-stop data by race. The state’s police departments didn’t ask for new tools to crack down on protesters or grant immunity to drivers who strike protesters marching in streets, said Kellie Paschke, a lobbyist for the Iowa Peace Officers Association, an umbrella group for the police. In Kentucky, where protests following the police killing of Breonna Taylor lasted for months last year, the state Senate passed a bill that would make it a crime to insult or taunt a police officer with “offensive or derisive” words or gestures that would have “a direct tendency to provoke a violent response.” The measure would have required that those arrested on such a charge be held in jail for at least 48 hours — a provision that does not automatically apply to those arrested on murder, rape or arson charges in Kentucky. Though the legislation died in the statehouse over bipartisan concerns about free speech, the bill’s lead sponsor, state Sen. Danny Carroll, a Republican who is a retired police officer, said he planned to refile it next session. Carroll said the bill was needed to ensure community safety and protect law enforcement personnel. “They are under attack constantly,” he said, noting that police officers decades ago could “arrest someone for cussing them out,” until court rulings curtailed such police powers. In the hours after DeSantis signed the Florida bill on Monday, as the nation awaited the Chauvin verdict, progressive community organizers in the state worried about how law enforcement agencies might react to any protests that resulted from the decision. Moné Holder, senior director of advocacy and programs for Florida Rising, a social justice organization, said her team had spent a lot of time informing activists of their rights under their new law. “It’s a tactic to silence our voices,” she said. After the verdict was announced, she remained concerned about how the police would deal with community members if they chose to gather outside, to be together after an emotional year. “To console each other, to cry, to grieve,” she said. “The fact that we have to think twice about that is troublesome.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Astronauts prepare for launch to International Space Station

    Thursday morning's launch marks SpaceX's third piloted flight to orbit and the first with a "used" Crew Dragon ferry ship.

  • European Equities: Another Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Earnings in Focus

    It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Geopolitics, COVID-19 news, and corporate earnings will be in focus.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Giving Back Earlier Force Majeure Gains

    Libya’s state-owned NOC has declared force majeure on crude exports from the eastern Marsa el-Hariga terminal.

  • Exclusive: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats from Asia consumer business - sources

    Banks including DBS Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), OCBC and Standard Chartered are set to bid for parts of Citigroup's consumer business in Asia, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The move comes after Citi said it would exit from its consumer franchises in 13 markets, 10 of which are in Asia, as it refocuses on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses in these markets. Potential bids from the regional banks and StanChart, which makes most of its profit in Asia, underscores their growing appetite for businesses like credit cards and mortgages in a push to lock in long-term income growth.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Have Rough ride

    Crude oil markets have had a rough ride during the trading session on Tuesday, as we have initially rally, only to turn around and break apart.

  • Deutsche Boerse to de-list Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade

    Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it would de-list the shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global from its Xetra trading system and the Frankfurt stock exchange by end of Friday's trading session. "The reason for the de-listing is a missing reference data for these shares," Deutsche Boerse said, adding the de-listing would apply until further notice.

  • Economic Data Puts the Pound and the Loonie in Focus ahead of the BoC Policy Decision

    On the economic calendar, inflation figures from the UK and Canada will be in focus later today. For the Loonie, the BoC is also in action…

  • Gold rises as U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pause

    Gold gained on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled and the dollar steadied near multi-week lows. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,775.46 per ounce by 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT), after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest level since Feb. 25. U.S. Treasury yields eased and held in a narrow range as investors awaited further market developments, while the dollar index steadied near its lowest level in about seven weeks.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Closed on Weak Side of Short-Term Fib Level at 91.100

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at 91.100.

  • Asian shares slide after tech, bank sell-off on Wall Street

    Shares skidded in Asia on Wednesday after Wall Street closed lower for a second straight day, led by drops in technology companies and banks. Worsening coronavirus outbreaks in Asia have cast a shadow over prospects for a rebound from the pandemic. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 gave back 0.7%, pulling the index further below the record high it set on Friday.

  • Central Banks to Pour Money Into Economy Despite Sharp Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The aggressive rebound in global economic growth still isn’t enough for most of the world’s central banks to pull back on their emergency stimulus.In Bloomberg’s quarterly review of monetary policy covering 90% of the world economy, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are among the 16 institutions set to hold interest rates this year.The outlook suggests officials still want to guarantee the recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession by maintaining ultra-low borrowing costs and asset-buying programs. That may require them to accept any accompanying bounce in inflation.Six central banks, most of them in emerging markets, are still predicted to hike, including Brazil, Russia and Nigeria. Turkey is the only one of those monitored which is forecast to cut borrowing costs this year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“For advanced economies, continued virus uncertainty, deep labor market scars, and a recognition that past decisions erred on the side of deflationary preemption will conspire to keep policy looser for longer. In many emerging markets, currency stress means central banks don’t have that luxury.”--Tom Orlik, chief economistHere is Bloomberg’ quarterly guide to 23 of the world’s top central banks:GROUP OF SEVENU.S. Federal ReserveCurrent federal funds rate (upper bound): 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%A key question for Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues is when to start talking about scaling back their massive bond purchases if the economy continues to recover as they expect.Officials have vowed to keep buying $120 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds every month until they see “substantial further progress” on inflation and employment. That test could be met sooner than anticipated if the U.S. labor market continues to perform as it did in March, when a better-than-expected 916,000 new jobs were added.Powell has so far avoided putting any time frame around when he thinks it’ll be appropriate to slow bond buying, but promises to give investors plenty of advance warning. The Fed has also signaled it expects to keep rates near zero through 2023.Officials at their meeting in March maintained that dovish message, according to a record of their discussion released on April 7, while Powell continues to stress the recovery remains incomplete and uneven.Part of its hesitancy to talk publicly about bond purchases stems from harsh experience: The Fed wants to avoid a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum, when unexpected news that it was thinking about slowing bond buying roiled financial markets and hurt the economy.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The U.S. economy may be launching into the fastest growth since 1983, but the Fed is firmly resolved to not only maintain the current stance of policy accommodation deeper into the recovery, but also to retract it more gradually under their new outcome-based framework for achieving its dual mandate. While Fed officials previously talked of seeing the ‘whites of the eyes’ of inflation before responding through policy tightening, the new framework is more akin to waiting to see inflation’s coattails -- as the central bank is prepared to endure a ‘transitory’ overshoot of their 2% inflation target.”--Carl RiccadonnaEuropean Central BankCurrent deposit rate: -0.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: -0.5%The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households “favorable” until the coronavirus crisis phase is over, using its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program to keep bond yields low, and dishing out ultra-cheap loans to banks.PEPP is due to run until at least the end of March 2022 and while policy makers say they won’t spend the full amount unless needed, most economists expect them to do so. The euro-area recovery has been delayed by a slow vaccination rollout, and ECB President Christine Lagarde has repeatedly warned of the dangers of ending support too early.The scene is set for a vibrant debate toward the end of the year on when and how to scale back emergency aid and what should replace it. In the meantime, the ECB is urging governments to hurry up with their 800 billion-euro joint recovery fund.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ECB will continue buying bonds through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program throughout 2021. We expect acquisitions to be front-loaded in 2Q to tackle the rise in government borrowing costs before reverting to a slower pace for the remainder of the year.”--David PowellBank of JapanCurrent policy-rate balance: -0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: -0.1%The Bank of Japan is likely to be keep its main policy settings on cruise control after its biggest policy review since 2016 in March. The review gave the BOJ more scope to reduce its asset buying after a fine-tuning it characterized as a shoring up of its stimulus framework for the longer term.Despite fears of inflation elsewhere in the world, a quarterly outlook report in April is expected to show that the BOJ doesn’t see price growth reaching a stable 2% before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April 2023. That will help back up the institution’s argument that it had to take a more flexible approach to policy.Investors and economists will closely scrutinize how the changes will affect the BOJ’s market operations including its pace of bond and ETF buying, and how quickly it will step in to stop any jumps in 10-year yields after clarifying that its target range reaches up to around 0.25%.BOJ watchers will also be looking to see if the bank extends its special pandemic funding measures from the current September expiry date. With bankruptcies falling and bank lending growing, there appears little reason to add to the measures supporting businesses. Still, with only about 1% of the population vaccinated in early April, uncertainties for the economy remain with virus cases ticking up again in some major cities.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The BOJ is preparing to shift from emergency pandemic support back to its long-elusive goal of 2% inflation. Adjustments to its yield curve control and ETF purchases add flexibility and endurance. It will be a protracted fight -- even the BOJ sees inflation falling short of target over its three-year forecast horizon. It’s set to stay on hold for the time being -- though it may need to accommodate more JGB issuance if the government steps up fiscal stimulus this summer.”--Yuki MasujimaBank of EnglandCurrent bank rate: 0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is firmly on the fence about whether his next move is to administer another dose of stimulus or monetary tightening to the U.K. economy. Financial markets already have priced out the prospect of negative rates, moving gilt yields and the pound higher than they were a year ago.After the worst recession in three centuries, the U.K. is headed for a sharp rebound after one of the world’s most successful coronavirus vaccination programs. Debate at the central bank is about whether the recovery will absorb all the workers left out of a job during the crisis and push up inflation, or leave scars that require further care.While the latest data including a boom in house prices suggest upside risks, companies are increasingly concerned that Britain’s exit from the European Union has choked back trade, leaving the prospect of a painful restructuring of the economy after the pandemic clears. At the institution’s next decision on May 6, policy makers will weigh whether to ease the pace of bond-buying, which at 4.4 billion pounds ($6 billion) a week would, unless adjusted, deliver more than the target for 150 billion pounds of stimulus this year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The year started with speculation rife that the BOE could take the historic step of reducing rates below zero. While the central bank looks like it will formally adopt negative rates as a tool in 3Q, a rapid rollout of the vaccine and a fiscal boost in the budget have greatly reduced the chances of them being used. We expect the BOE to stay on hold for the remainder of the year, emphasizing its higher-than-usual bar for tightening policy.”--Dan HansonBank of CanadaCurrent overnight lending rate: 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%The Bank of Canada is signaling it will be one of the first Group of Seven central banks to start paring back monetary policy support as the nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis accelerates.Analysts anticipate next steps to pare bond purchases will come as early as a policy decision on April 21, while a so-called taper in the U.S. isn’t expected until next year.Canada’s central bank has been buying a minimum of C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) in government bonds each week, accumulating more than C$250 billion of the securities over the past year. That pace is likely no longer warranted with an outlook that appears to improving dramatically by the week, helped by a recovery in commodity prices and a robust housing market.The central bank, however, has sought to ease any worries of an imminent change to its benchmark overnight rate -- currently at 0.25%. Officials have pledged to keep it there until economic slack has been fully absorbed -- expected well after the quantitative easing program ends.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A positive reassessment of the growth outlook will drive only a limited shift in BoC communications in April. The labor market is still a long way from full recovery, a factor that will increasingly dominate thinking about the inflation mandate. In turn, a near-term pickup in prices will be treated as transitory. Nonetheless, an announcement to reduce QE purchases at the April meeting would be consistent with prior communications, even if a rate hike is still more likely to be an early-2023 event, in our view.”--Andrew HusbyBank of Canada DashboardBRICS CENTRAL BANKSPeople’s Bank of ChinaCurrent 1-year best lending rate: 3.85%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.85%The PBOC cut lending rates and deployed various quantitative tools to inject liquidity into the pandemic-hit economy last year, on top of asking banks to increase loans. That helped to shore up growth but also pushed debt levels to a record high, fueling concerns of property bubbles and financial risks. With the economy’s recovery now well on track, the central bank is seeking to rein in its stimulus without derailing that rebound.The PBOC is likely to normalize policy by moderating credit expansion rather than hiking rates, economists say. Officials have said they want to match the growth in money supply and credit with the expansion in nominal GDP this year, and stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio. The PBOC recently asked banks to curtail loan growth for the rest of 2021 to keep new advances at roughly the same level as last year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Robust growth, yet with pockets of weakness, suggest little need to the central bank to move the rate either way in 2021. In the meantime, the central bank will continue to tamp down on credit growth in a gradual taper to head off financial risks. It’s also likely to keep up targeted support for small private companies -- an area of persistent weakness in the recovery.”--Chang Shu and David QuReserve Bank of IndiaCurrent RBI repurchase rate: 4%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 4%India’s central bank formally embarked on the path of QE in early April, pledging to buy an assured amount of sovereign bonds this quarter as it fights to keep borrowing costs low and support a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. While the RBI already had been buying government securities in the secondary market, April’s meeting marked the first time the central bank committed upfront to buy a specified amount.Hamstrung by underlying price pressures that could gather pace in coming months, Governor Shaktikanta Das and five other members of the monetary policy committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. However, Das pledged to maintain a dovish stance if economic conditions deteriorate as a number of provinces including Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, grapple with lockdowns amid a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The RBI is likely to look through above-target inflation in the near term, with its primary focus on securing a durable recovery in growth. We see it holding the repo rate at 4% through the fiscal year ending March 2022. Sovereign bond purchases in its new QE program will be its main easing tool in the quarters ahead and should help tamp down longer-term yields to keep borrowing costs low to support the economy.”--Abhishek GuptaCentral Bank of BrazilCurrent Selic target rate: 2.75%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 5.5%Brazil’s central bank has begun paring back monetary stimulus as inflation surges despite a new wave of the pandemic that threatens the economic recovery. Policy makers raised the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points in March, the most in a decade, and signaled that a second move of the same magnitude is on the way at their next decision in May.Despite the institution’s assurances that price shocks are temporary, futures traders are betting even bigger hikes are in the pipeline. Driven by higher fuel costs, annual inflation blew past the upper limit of the central bank’s target range in March, hitting a four-year high.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Recent actions and communications suggest the BCB will try to right the fiscal wrong with monetary policy. Fiscal uncertainties were an important driver of the currency meltdown in the first quarter; their likely persistence suggests that the real may remain misaligned with Brazil’s robust external fundamentals. In the meantime, the BCB is set to continue to raise the policy rate, fearful of the inflationary impacts of the weaker currency, and regardless of economic slack. The real may close the year at 5.30 per U.S. dollar, and the Selic at 5.5% -- still below the neutral rate (estimated to be 6% to 7%).”--Adriana DupitaBank of RussiaCurrent key rate: 4.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 5.5%The Bank of Russia surprised markets by starting its rate-hiking cycle earlier than expected. The inflation spike proved to be more prominent than policy makers thought before, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said after the board raised the key rate by 25 basis points in March and signaled more increases. The central bank will start publishing forecasts for the key-rate range starting their next meeting on April 23.The ruble dropped in value after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russian sovereign ruble bonds at the primary market. It recovered some of the losses but the risk of additional steps is weighing on the currency. The U.S. has also warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies. These heightened geopolitical tensions are providing another argument for a bigger rate hike this week.Inflation peaked in March at the level last seen in late 2016, fueled by food prices and the weaker ruble. President Vladimir Putin made the cost of living a political issue when he told the government in December to put caps on prices of certain goods. Since then, Russia increased export duty on grain and negotiated with producers to set limits on some food staples. All administrative steps to curb prices are distorting the market signals and Russia needs to move away from that, Nabiullina said recently.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Spiking inflation and a swift rebound in demand caught the Bank of Russia by surprise. Higher yields and fresh sanctions are layering on risk. Policy makers have turned hawkish, signaling significant tightening in 2021. We expect a steady pace of quarter-point hikes in the near term, which will give the central bank some room to maneuver in the second half of the year.”--Scott JohnsonSouth African Reserve BankCurrent repo average rate: 3.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.5%The South African central bank’s next move will be to tighten as it projects inflation will tick up to around the 4.5% mid-point of its target range. Still, the timing of the first hike is uncertain.The implied policy rate path of the MPC’s quarterly projection model in March indicated two increases of 25 basis points in the second and fourth quarters of 2021. Last week, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank is in no rush to take the benchmark back to where it was before the pandemic and that it would likely maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance to support the economy as long as the inflation outlook gives it room to do so.Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate borrowing costs are pricing in only one 25 basis point increase by year-end. Most economists are less hawkish and see the rate remaining at its record low until the end of 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The coronavirus is likely to keep spreading until there’s a significant ramp up in the governments vaccination program. As such, the economy is will remain fragile and highly unpredictable this year. This, together with the benign inflation outlook should keep rates on hold this year.”--Boingotlo GasealahweMINT CENTRAL BANKSBanco de MexicoCurrent overnight rate: 4%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 4%Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark rate at 4% in March, amid an inflation surge that is leading many economists to predict its monetary easing cycle has drawn to a close. Led by rising fuel costs, consumer prices rose 4.67% last month from a year earlier, jumping above the ceiling of the institution’s target.Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon still didn’t close the door to additional rate cuts, saying that officials will continue taking a data-dependent approach to monetary policy. Consumer prices, he said, have been pressured by supply shocks, a weaker peso, and a shift in demand for goods instead of services, but the Mexican economy is likely to have a negative output gap “for some time.”Banxico, as the bank is known, expects annual inflation to peak during the second quarter, before slowing toward the end of the year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“We expect Banxico to hold its benchmark rate at 4% in 2021. The rate remains high relative to peers and previous economic downturns, but resilient high inflation due to lingering shocks offset disinflationary pressure from ample economic slack and limit room for more accommodation.”--Felipe HernandezBank IndonesiaCurrent 7-day reverse repo rate: 3.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 3.75%Rising global bond yields have all but shut Bank Indonesia’s window for further easing this year. Governor Perry Warjiyo is turning his attention to preserving the country’s interest-rate differential from the U.S. to stem foreign outflows and protect the battered rupiah, which he considers “very undervalued.” Targeted macroprudential measures, such as the recent relaxation of home and auto loan rules, will likely be Warjiyo’s main lever to revive bank lending and aid growth.The central bank insists it won’t unwind monetary support for the economy anytime soon, with demand and inflation still weak. The institution also has signaled that when it is time to tighten, it could focus on restricting liquidity before raising rates.That will be one less thing for investors to worry about as they keep an eye on growing political pressure for BI to work more closely with the government. President Joko Widodo has called for the central bank’s mandate to be expanded to include employment and economic growth, even as he pledged to respect BI’s autonomy.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Bank Indonesia appears limited in its ability to cut rates further this year, even though still-sluggish domestic demand is likely to justify more easing. Instead, heavy capital outflows -- linked to U.S. reflation and concerns about new constraints put on BI’s independence -- may require rate hikes to support the rupiah, instead of more concerted FX intervention that depletes reserves. Other measures would likely be deployed to counter the drag on domestic demand.”--Tamara HendersonCentral Bank of TurkeyCurrent 1-week repo rate: 19%Forecast for end of 2021: 16%Installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his market-friendly predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase, new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu is under pressure to reduce borrowing costs to boost growth.Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged in Kavcioglu’s first monetary policy meeting. While the decision matched market expectations, the institution omitted an earlier pledge to keep monetary policy tight and even deliver additional hikes if needed. Although Kavcigolu has said he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited, the changes in the rates statement prompted further speculation that cuts might be imminent.Meantime, Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high rates cause inflation, continues to express his determination to both reduce price growth and reduce borrowing costs to single digits.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The recent firing of the central bank governor sends a clear message about the direction of policy: growth at all costs will be pursued. But rising U.S. yields, higher oil prices and lira depreciation will prevent rate cuts in the short term. If global conditions warrant tightening, it’ll be delivered through the backdoor.”--Ziad DaoudCentral Bank of NigeriaCurrent central bank rate: 11.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 13%The Nigerian central bank is inching closer to hiking its benchmark rate for the first time since July 2016. In March, three of nine MPC members who attended the policy-setting meeting voted to tighten by at least 50 basis points, a shift from January when the panel was unanimous in its decision to hold.Governor Godwin Emefiele said at the time the central bank can only effectively shift to taming inflation that’s at a four-year high once the recovery of Africa’s largest economy from last year’s recession has reached a comfortable level. Since then the International Monetary Fund has increased its projection for the country’s 2021 output growth to 2.5% from 1.5%. That would be the fastest expansion since 2015.A rebound in oil prices could improve the prospects for growth further, giving the central bank room to focus on taming inflation, even if it’s only from the second half of the year. Higher rates will also help support the naira, which was devalued twice in 2020.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Nigeria’s inflation rate continues to surge, and has been stuck above the central bank target range for the past five years. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria has overlooked the recent uptick, choosing instead to support the economy with a 200 basis point rate cut. We expect it to hike rates again this year, when the recovery has gathered pace and the policy focus shifts back to inflation.”--Boingotlo GasealahweOTHER G-20 CENTRAL BANKSBank of KoreaCurrent base rate: 0.5%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%The Bank of Korea is expected to maintain a long hold as its optimism over the economy is tempered by continued uncertainty over the outlook and a slow vaccine rollout. The central bank sees faster-than-previously expected growth in the mid-3% range as exports surge on global tech demand and recoveries in China and the U.S. But Governor Lee Ju-yeol has played down talk that a tightening of policy is anywhere near the horizon.Keeping the BOK cautious is a renewed uptick in domestic virus cases. The resurgence is pushing the government to consider ramping up public restrictions on activity. A shortage of vaccines is also making it increasingly unlikely that the country will achieve its goal of herd immunity by year-end. If things take a turn for the worse, the central bank doesn’t have much room to go the other way and reduce its benchmark rate further after 75 basis points of cuts last year. Rising household debt poses a risk to the country’s financial stability and Lee has said the rate is already near its lower bound.For the time being, standing pat appears the institution’s best option for safeguarding the recovery while ensuring financial imbalances don’t accumulate further. The majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the BOK holding its policy rate at the current level until the third quarter of next year.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The Bank of Korea has likely reached the end of its easing cycle. While uncertainties surrounding the pandemic remain high, South Korea’s economy is poised to rebound in 2021 and the central bank remains concerned about growing financial risks. The BOK has cautioned that the government’s large borrowing plans could lead to bond market imbalances, but it will continue using ad-hoc bond purchases to contain yields rather than shift to QE.”--Justin JimenezReserve Bank of AustraliaCurrent cash rate target: 0.1%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%With the RBA targeting unemployment in the low 4% range and pledging rates won’t rise until inflation has sustainably returned to the 2-3% target, monetary stimulus will be in play for some time.The central bank has reinforced the economy’s rapid recovery by holding down borrowing costs through a firm defense of three-year debt -- its variant of yield curve control. That has also helped weaken the currency a touch in combination with QE that targets 5-10 year securities outside the YCC framework.Key decisions over whether to roll over the yield target to the November 2024 maturity, and whether to extend QE when the current round expires in September/October will likely be influenced by the economy’s resilience to a withdrawal of government stimulus.While the RBA has also said it will “carefully” monitor surging home prices, any action to stem gains is likely to come from tighter bank lending rules, not monetary tightening.The RBA has learned from its experience in 2009, when it led the world in raising rates. This time round it will wait for other major economies to move first to avoid renewed currency strength choking off the expansion.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Last year was a consequential one for the RBA -- it ventured into yield curve control and QE. This year it will be less active, focused more on fine tuning. A pressing task will be to curb appreciation in the local currency. Another, working with other regulators to reinstate macro prudential policy restraints to restrain a resurgent housing market. Labor market slack is set to damp inflation, and keep the cash rate unchanged, for several years yet.”--James McIntyreCentral Bank of ArgentinaCurrent rate floor: 38%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 38%Argentina has relied on a mix of orthodox and unconventional policies to maintain its currency market relatively calm. While largely refraining so far this year from the mass money printing of 2020, policy makers have amplified price controls and slowed a crawling peg depreciation in a bid to cool inflation, currently around 40% a year. In order to absorb liquidity, the central bank has allowed financial institutions to pile into its short-term debt, with the amount of outstanding repo notes rising to over 1.5 trillion pesos ($16.2 billion) from 125 billion pesos a year ago.Monetary policy in the medium term remains clouded by the uncertainty surrounding negotiations with the IMF. The government has indicated a deal is unlikely to happen before mid-term elections in October, and Central Bank President Miguel Pesce has stayed on the sidelines of talks. While foreign reserves have slightly rebounded this year, they hover near a four-year low. The government’s strict currency controls, once labeled temporary measures, have no expiration date in sight.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The IMF will probably require Argentina to adjust its policies in exchange for an Extended Fund Facility deal. Until then, however, we expect the BCRA to stay put. The policy rate will likely be on hold at 38% even as inflation accelerates, and the peso will likely depreciate at a pace slightly below inflation. Once a deal is struck -- likely after the October mid-term legislative elections -- the BCRA will probably bring real rates to positive territory and to reduce the currency misalignment.”--Adriana DupitaG-10 CURRENCIES AND EAST EUROPE ECONOMIESSwiss National BankCurrent policy rate: -0.75%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: -0.75%The SNB’s monetary policy consists of negative rates and currency-market interventions.In light of the small local bond market, the strategy is the most effective, SNB President Thomas Jordan has said. Data also indicate the intensity of interventions has diminished in recent months, as the franc dropped versus the euro.Having slumped the most in decades due to the pandemic, the Swiss economy is due to return to its pre-crisis level in the latter half of this year. Still, inflation also remains weak.Sveriges RiksbankCurrent repo rate: 0%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0%Sweden’s central bank remains focused on bond purchases to keep rates low and stabilize markets. Still, Some policy makers are highlighting the option of a rate cut to stimulate demand and restore confidence in the Riksbank’s 2% inflation target.The central bank kept rates unchanged at its last meeting, and maintained its QE program at 700 billion kronor ($82 billion). Policy makers agreed that it was too soon to discuss withdrawing monetary support despite signs of economic stabilization and an uptick in consumer prices.Governor Stefan Ingves has signaled he prefers QE to rate cuts, and said last month he sees no risk of above-target inflation “in the foreseeable future.” Meanwhile, the property market soaring to record price levels is an increasing worry for Ingves, who said Sweden’s high level of household debt “will become problematic sooner or later.”What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A rebound in global trade is benefiting export-oriented Sweden and the economy has recouped more of the pandemic loss than expected by Riksbank. Short-term risks from new virus measures and a weak outlook for inflation due to modest wage growth still means policy makers won’t be in any hurry to withdraw support. The Riksbank has extended its bond-buying scheme until end-2021. We expect Ingves to stay on hold as the recovery takes shape.”--Johanna JeanssonNorges BankCurrent deposit rate: 0%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%Norway’s central bank is expected to be the first among wealthy western nations to tighten policy after its economy took a smaller hit than most in 2020. Its March forecast implies that the likelihood of a rate increase is split 50/50 between September and December.While soaring house prices signal financial imbalances are building up, Governor Oystein Olsen has said substantial uncertainty still remains regarding the recovery.Norway’s economic resilience has been boosted in part by an effective lockdown strategy and billions of dollars in government support backed by the country’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund. Still, restrictions to fight the spread of the more contagious strains of Covid-19 this year have hampered the recovery, with a deeper contraction in the first two months than the central bank had forecast.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A quick rebound from the pandemic slump, sharply rising house prices and above target inflation during the past year give the central bank reason to think about leaving zero rates behind. But not yet. We expect extended virus restrictions to weigh on domestic demand until late in the second quarter. Norges Bank will likely wait until 4Q before lifting off.”--Johanna JeanssonReserve Bank of New ZealandCurrent cash rate: 0.25%Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2021: 0.25%New Zealand’s red-hot housing market has been driving the outlook for monetary policy this year after the government changed the RBNZ’s remit, forcing it to take house prices into account. After an initial flurry of bets that the central bank could start raising rates in 2022, the emerging consensus is that the cash rate will stay at its record low for longer. That’s partly because a raft of new government measures to cool the property market have taken the pressure off the RBNZ to act.While New Zealand’s successful handling of the pandemic initially enabled its economy to stage a V-shaped recovery, it now faces the possibility of a double-dip recession as its closed border hurts its tourism sector. The opening of a long-awaited travel bubble with Australia in April may help alleviate the pain, but support for the economy is still needed to ensure the recovery stays on track this time. Governor Adrian Orr has also made clear he wants to see a sustained inflation pickup before he considers removing stimulus.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The RBNZ looks set to keep rates on hold this year. It’s likely to use other tools -- the Funding for Lending program and asset purchases -- if needed to add more support or to sustain maximum downward pressure on the currency. Its immediate attention is likely to remain on surging house prices, which have elevated financial stability risks. It’s already taken macro prudential policy steps, alongside government measures to rein in investor demand. The risks lie with further macro prudential tightening over 2021.”--James McIntyreNational Bank of PolandCurrent cash rate: 0.1%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: 0.1%Poland’s central bank intends to keep its benchmark rate at a record low until at least early next year, when the term of the Monetary Policy Council ends.The economy shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020, and offficials responded by introducing a QE program and reducing the key rate from 1.5% in three steps between March and May.The EU’s biggest eastern economy is set to rebound this year, though the outlook has recently become more uncertain on the third wave of the pandemic.Even as neighboring central banks in the Czech Republic and Hungary are seen taking a less accommodative approach, their policies “play no role whatsoever” in monetary policy in Poland, according to Governor Adam Glapinski.Czech National BankCurrent cash rate: 0.25%Median economist forecast for end of 2021: 0.5%The Czech central bank has been telegraphing monetary tightening for over half a year but the prolonged coronavirus crisis is set to delay the first rate increase until the third quarter.Government programs to protect jobs are driving wages up and deferred consumption is set to fuel inflation once shops and services reopen after one of the world’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreaks. Still, policy makers agreed in March that a “longer-lasting pandemic-induced downturn” will probably mean a slower pace of monetary tightening than outlined in the institution’s forecast, which assumed three rate hikes for this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tycoon’s $17 Billion Bid for Telecom Giants Draws Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarath Ratanavadi, Thailand’s second-richest man, is trying to diversify his empire with a bold bet on digital technology that may cost as much as $17 billion.He’ll have to do more to convince skeptics that the math adds up.While shares of Sarath’s Gulf Energy Development Pcl have climbed 6.9% since the company proposed buying control of Thailand’s biggest wireless operator and its parent on Monday, some analysts and investors are worried the cost of added debt won’t be worth the payoff. The acquisitions would combine a group spanning power plants, ports and toll roads with telecom companies that specialize in digital services.“Gulf may know how to create the synergy, but some investors still haven’t seen this,” said Prapas Tonpibulsak, chief investment officer at Talis Asset Management in Bangkok, which doesn’t own Gulf Energy shares. “Gulf’s debt will jump substantially.”The Bangkok-based conglomerate, controlled by the 56-year-old Sarath and his family, this week offered to purchase about 81% of Intouch Holdings Pcl that it doesn’t already own in a deal amounting to 169 billion baht ($5.4 billion). Subject to securing at least 50% of Intouch, the group will also tender for 100% of Advanced Info Service Pcl, the wireless service. For the latter deal, it will need an additional 365 billion baht. Gulf Energy’s net debt almost doubled to 120 billion baht last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Sarath is the latest Asian energy billionaire to invest in technology-linked assets, joining the likes of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.The Thai tycoon founded Gulf Energy in 2011 after working in the industry for more than a decade as a professional. Since listing in 2017, the company has diversified into deep-sea ports and tollways and expanded into Vietnam, Oman and Germany with power projects. Sarath’s net worth is $9.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In an April 19 statement sparse on details, Gulf Energy said the acquisitions will generate long-term benefits and cash flows. It also said it will fund the two with internal cash and debt, and that it has already secured about 160 billion baht of loans. Shareholders will meet June 25 to consider the proposals.Automation EraAdding Intouch, a holding company with presence in telecommunications, satellites and e-commerce, will allow Gulf Energy ride the digital business with the post-pandemic era set to accelerate automation and work from home, said Smith Banomyong, Gulf Energy’s chief of asset management and investment, who discussed the bids on April 19 in Bangkok on behalf of Sarath.“We have seen a lot of businesses have been disrupted by digital transformation and it will continue to be the order in the future,” Smith said.Suwat Sinsadok, an analyst at Finansia Syrus Securities Pcl in Bangkok, shared that optimism. He said power producers one day will be able to directly sell electricity to businesses and retail customers. Advanced Info’s 40 million users could be a ready audience, he added.Sarath “has an aggressive vision to build Gulf Energy as the region’s top infrastructure company,” Suwat said. “The world in the future is about convergence, platform and big data. Gulf probably envisions that so it needs platforms and customer base.”Unattractive OfferGulf Energy’s proposed offer of 122.86 baht apiece for Advanced Info’s shares -- a 31% discount to its current price -- means the bid is unlikely to attract current shareholders, according to SCB Securities Co. While Advanced Info shares have rallied more than 6.6% since the offer was announced, Intouch jumped 9.4%.The buyout bid also casts uncertainty over the eventual shareholding structure of Advanced Info, Fitch Ratings said April 19. The rating company is likely to place the mobile phone operator’s on “watch” should the transaction lead to an eventual buyout, it said.Talis Asset’s Prapas said that while debt is a concern, the dividend yield of 3.9% from Intouch will be sufficient to cover Gulf Energy’s additional borrowings to finance the acquisition. Gulf Energy’s interest cost for new loans would be no more than 3%, according to Smith.Smith’s argument for a digital future didn’t convince Kaushal Ladha, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl. He said there’s a lack of clear synergy between energy and telecommunications, and the cost of raising debt for the acquisition at 2% to 3% compared to Intouch’s dividend yield would mean “marginal value add” for Gulf Energy.“Gulf’s Intouch tender offer is a big surprise,” said Ladha, who has cut his rating on the stock hold from buy. “We are very cautious. We need a clear picture of the latest deal.”(Updates share performances in second, 13th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As a small business owner, you will have to be a salesperson at some point. Here are some successful sales techniques.

    Even if you have salespeople on your team, some customers – especially big ones – need to see the owner before they’ll sign on the dotted line.

  • A year on, some in India’s startup community are struggling with work from home

    "The most common complaint we hear is disappearing lines between personal space and workspace."

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • Money Isn’t Pouring Into U.S. Stocks. What That Means for the Market.

    Household equity holdings now account for 47% of total assets, according to Citi. That is the highest level since 1970. Returns were subpar for the next decade.