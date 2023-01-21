DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $131.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transdermal Drug Delivery estimated at US$45.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$131.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$72 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Active segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR



The Transdermal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Bayer AG

Durect Corporation

Iontera, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Novartis AG

Pantec Biosolutions AG

Tesa Labtec GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Transdermal Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Story continues

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7c2xo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-transdermal-drug-delivery-market-to-reach-131-2-billion-by-2027--301726913.html

SOURCE Research and Markets