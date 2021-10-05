Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Research Report by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market size was estimated at USD 6,094.32 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,369.32 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.78% to reach USD 8,065.71 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Transdermal Drug Delivery System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market was studied across Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Hormonal Applications, Pain Management, and Transdermal Estrogen Therapy.

Based on Type, the Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market was studied across Transdermal Patches and Transdermal Semisolids. The Transdermal Patches is further studied across Drug-In-Adhesive Patches, Matrix Patches, Microneedle Patches, and Reservoir Membrane Patches. The Transdermal Semisolids is further studied across Gels, Ointments, and Sprays.

Based on End User, the Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market was studied across Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics.

Based on Region, the Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market, including 3M Company, Bayers AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Endo International, Inc., Glaxosmithkline PLC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., IBSA Farmaceutici Italia Srl, Johnson & Johnson, Katecho, LLC, Lavipharm S.A., Lead Chemical Co.,Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, Manchester BIOGEL, Nitto Denko Corporation, Novartis International AG, Nutriband Inc., UCB S.A., and Viatris Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Type Outlook

3.5. End User Outlook

3.6. Region Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.1.2. Surging Adoption of Third Generation Transdermal Drug Delivery System

5.1.1.3. Growing Technological Advancements in Transdermal Drug Delivery System

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Technical Concerns Over Irritation or Skin Sensitivity

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging Introduction and Application of Automated Drug Delivery Systems

5.1.3.2. Ongoing Inorganic Growth Strategies such as Partnerships between Pharmaceutical Companies and Drug Delivery Vendors

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Probable Risk of Drug Failure and Recalls

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cardiovascular Diseases

6.3. Central Nervous System Disorders

6.4. Hormonal Applications

6.5. Pain Management

6.6. Transdermal Estrogen Therapy



7. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Transdermal Patches

7.2.1. Drug-In-Adhesive Patches

7.2.2. Matrix Patches

7.2.3. Microneedle Patches

7.2.4. Reservoir Membrane Patches

7.3. Transdermal Semisolids

7.3.1. Gels

7.3.2. Ointments

7.3.3. Sprays



8. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Home Care Settings

8.3. Hospitals & Clinics



9. Americas Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 3M Company

13.2. Bayers AG

13.3. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

13.4. Endo International, Inc.

13.5. Glaxosmithkline PLC

13.6. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

13.7. IBSA Farmaceutici Italia Srl

13.8. Johnson & Johnson

13.9. Katecho, LLC

13.10. Lavipharm S.A.

13.11. Lead Chemical Co.,Ltd.

13.12. Luye Pharma Group

13.13. Manchester BIOGEL

13.14. Nitto Denko Corporation

13.15. Novartis International AG

13.16. Nutriband Inc.

13.17. UCB S.A.

13.18. Viatris Inc.



14. Appendix



