Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Bio-Rad Laboratories, MaxCyte, Mirus Bio and PerkinElmer Among Others

·5 min read

 Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global transfection reagents and equipment market size reached US$ 899.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,426.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Lonza Group AG

  • MaxCyte Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Mirus Bio LLC

  • OriGene Technologies Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Polyplus-transfection SA

  • Promega Corporation

  • PromoCell GmbH

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transfection reagents and equipment help modulate gene expression in eukaryotic cells in vitro and in vivo. They allow researchers to generate stable cell lines and introduce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) plasmids possessing gene inserts for expression and small interfering RNA (siRNA).

They are currently being used as viable analytical tools for protein synthesis, cell growth and development, and facilitating the study of genetic functions.

Besides this, as they provide cost-effective and rapid production of recombinant human therapeutic proteins in sufficient quantities, transfection reagents and equipment are also gaining traction in producing r-proteins, antibodies, and viral vectors for vaccines.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally, governing agencies of numerous countries are focusing on accelerating the vaccination drive.

However, due to the emergence of new variants, the protection and immunity that these vaccines provide are short-lived. As a result, there is a rise in the need of transfection reagents and equipment to develop innovative strategies or alternatively repurpose existing treatments to fight against virus infection.

Apart from this, rapid detection of new cancer variants, coupled with the escalating demand for precision medicine and high-quality oncology care, are driving the adoption of transfection reagents and equipment in cancer research and drug development. Moreover, the emerging use of gene therapies to treat rare diseases caused by genetic problems is impelling the market growth.

Furthermore, due to the growing number of fatal road accidents across the globe, there is a significant rise in the demand for tissue engineering to develop functional substitutes for damaged tissues.

This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, recent advancements in transfection technologies, along with increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, are anticipated to drive the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global transfection reagents and equipment market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global transfection reagents and equipment market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global transfection reagents and equipment market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transfection reagents and equipment market?
5. What is the breakup of the global transfection reagents and equipment market based on the product?
6. What is the breakup of the global transfection reagents and equipment market based on the technology?
7. What is the breakup of the global transfection reagents and equipment market based on the application?
8. What is the breakup of the global transfection reagents and equipment market based on the end user?
9. What are the key regions in the global transfection reagents and equipment market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global transfection reagents and equipment market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Reagents
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Equipment
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Biochemical Based Transfection
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Physical Transfection
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Viral-Vector Based Transfection
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Biomedical Research
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Protein Production
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Therapeutic Delivery
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Academics and Research Institutes
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7u4v7y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-transfection-reagents-and-equipment-market-report-2022-to-2028-featuring-bio-rad-laboratories-maxcyte-mirus-bio-and-perkinelmer-among-others-301750064.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

