Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transfection reagents and equipment market reached a value of US$ 824.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,322.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Transfection reagents and equipment help modulate gene expression in eukaryotic cells in vitro and in vivo. They allow researchers to generate stable cell lines and introduce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) plasmids possessing gene inserts for expression and small interfering RNA (siRNA). They are currently being used as viable analytical tools for protein synthesis, cell growth and development, and facilitating the study of genetic functions. Besides this, as they provide cost-effective and rapid production of recombinant human therapeutic proteins in sufficient quantities, transfection reagents and equipment are also gaining traction in producing r-proteins, antibodies, and viral vectors for vaccines.



Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Trends:

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally, governing agencies of numerous countries are focusing on accelerating the vaccination drive. However, due to the emergence of new variants, the protection and immunity that these vaccines provide are short-lived. As a result, there is a rise in the need of transfection reagents and equipment to develop innovative strategies or alternatively repurpose existing treatments to fight against virus infection.

Apart from this, rapid detection of new cancer variants, coupled with the escalating demand for precision medicine and high-quality oncology care, are driving the adoption of transfection reagents and equipment in cancer research and drug development.

Moreover, the emerging use of gene therapies to treat rare diseases caused by genetic problems is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, due to the growing number of fatal road accidents across the globe, there is a significant rise in the demand for tissue engineering to develop functional substitutes for damaged tissues. This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, recent advancements in transfection technologies, along with increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, are anticipated to drive the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global transfection reagents and equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Reagents

Equipment

Breakup by Technology:

Biochemical Based Transfection

Physical Transfection

Viral-Vector Based Transfection

Breakup by Application:

Biomedical Research

Protein Production

Therapeutic Delivery

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academics and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group AG, MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Polyplus-transfection SA, Promega Corporation, PromoCell GmbH, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



