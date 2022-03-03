U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transfection reagents and equipment market reached a value of US$ 824.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,322.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Transfection reagents and equipment help modulate gene expression in eukaryotic cells in vitro and in vivo. They allow researchers to generate stable cell lines and introduce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) plasmids possessing gene inserts for expression and small interfering RNA (siRNA). They are currently being used as viable analytical tools for protein synthesis, cell growth and development, and facilitating the study of genetic functions. Besides this, as they provide cost-effective and rapid production of recombinant human therapeutic proteins in sufficient quantities, transfection reagents and equipment are also gaining traction in producing r-proteins, antibodies, and viral vectors for vaccines.

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Trends:

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally, governing agencies of numerous countries are focusing on accelerating the vaccination drive. However, due to the emergence of new variants, the protection and immunity that these vaccines provide are short-lived. As a result, there is a rise in the need of transfection reagents and equipment to develop innovative strategies or alternatively repurpose existing treatments to fight against virus infection.

Apart from this, rapid detection of new cancer variants, coupled with the escalating demand for precision medicine and high-quality oncology care, are driving the adoption of transfection reagents and equipment in cancer research and drug development.

Moreover, the emerging use of gene therapies to treat rare diseases caused by genetic problems is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, due to the growing number of fatal road accidents across the globe, there is a significant rise in the demand for tissue engineering to develop functional substitutes for damaged tissues. This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, recent advancements in transfection technologies, along with increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, are anticipated to drive the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global transfection reagents and equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

  • Reagents

  • Equipment

Breakup by Technology:

  • Biochemical Based Transfection

  • Physical Transfection

  • Viral-Vector Based Transfection

Breakup by Application:

  • Biomedical Research

  • Protein Production

  • Therapeutic Delivery

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Academics and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group AG, MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, OriGene Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Polyplus-transfection SA, Promega Corporation, PromoCell GmbH, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global transfection reagents and equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transfection reagents and equipment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global transfection reagents and equipment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Reagents
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Equipment
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Biochemical Based Transfection
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Physical Transfection
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Viral-Vector Based Transfection
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Biomedical Research
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Protein Production
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Therapeutic Delivery
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Academics and Research Institutes
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Lonza Group AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 MaxCyte Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Merck KGaA
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Mirus Bio LLC
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 OriGene Technologies Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 PerkinElmer Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Polyplus-transfection SA
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Promega Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 PromoCell GmbH
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Qiagen N.V.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf9klb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


