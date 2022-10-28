U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Global Transfer Case Market to Reach $25 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transfer Case estimated at US$10. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transfer Case Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033160/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. 4WD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AWD segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR

The Transfer Case market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Aisin Seiki
American Axle & Manufacturing
BorgWarner
Dana
GKN
JTEKT
Magna
Meritor
Schaeffler
ZF


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033160/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Transfer Case - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chain
Driven by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Chain Driven by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Chain Driven by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Driven by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Gear Driven by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gear Driven by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Transfer Case Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Transfer Case by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 4WD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for 4WD by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for 4WD by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AWD
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for AWD by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for AWD by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ICE
Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for ICE Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for ICE Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ICE
Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for ICE Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for ICE Commercial Vehicles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Hybrid Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Highway Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Off-Highway Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Off-Highway Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Transfer Case Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive Type -
Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Driven and
Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger Cars,
ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type - 4WD
and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Driven and
Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger
Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type -
4WD and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Transfer Case Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive Type -
Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Driven and
Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger
Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type - 4WD
and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Transfer Case Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive Type -
Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Driven and
Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger
Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type - 4WD
and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Transfer Case Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Driven and
Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger
Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Case by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type -
4WD and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Transfer Case Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Driven and
Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger
Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type -
4WD and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Transfer Case Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain
Driven and Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger
Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type -
4WD and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive Type -
Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Driven and
Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger
Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type -
4WD and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Transfer Case Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Transfer Case by Drive Type -
Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Drive
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Driven and
Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial
Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Transfer Case by End-Use -
ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE Passenger Cars,
ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Transfer Case by Type - 4WD
and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and
Gear Driven - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transfer Case by
Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain
Driven and Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE
Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transfer Case by
End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid
Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE
Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and
Off-Highway Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transfer Case by
Type - 4WD and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Transfer Case Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transfer Case by
Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain
Driven and Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE
Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transfer Case by
End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid
Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE
Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and
Off-Highway Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transfer Case by
Type - 4WD and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transfer Case by Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Transfer Case by
Drive Type - Chain Driven and Gear Driven Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain
Driven and Gear Driven for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transfer Case by End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE
Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of World Historic Review for Transfer Case by
End-Use - ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid
Vehicles and Off-Highway Vehicles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ICE
Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles and
Off-Highway Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 137: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transfer Case by Type - 4WD and AWD - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 138: Rest of World Historic Review for Transfer Case by
Type - 4WD and AWD Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Case
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 4WD and AWD
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033160/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


