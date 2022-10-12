Global Transfer Switches Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Transfer Switches Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transfer Switches estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Manual segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $316 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
- The Transfer Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$316 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$457 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
ABB Ltd.
ASCO Power Technologies
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
Cummins, Inc.
Eaton Corporation Inc.
GE Power
Generac Power Systems, Inc.
Kohler Power Systems
Regal Beloit Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Socomec, Inc.
Vertiv Group Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Transfer Switches - A Prelude
Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Switch Type
Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Transition Mode
Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Ampere Rating
Major Application Areas for Transfer Switches
Transfer Switches: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS): Largest and Fastest Growing
Product Type
Manual Transfer Switches Remain in Contention
Exhibiting Fastest Growth, Developing Regions Set to Emerge as
Dominant Consumers
World Transfer Switches Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Transfer Switches Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by %
CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Transfer Switches Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Industrial Sector: Major Consumer
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Transfer Switches: A Fragmented Marketplace
Transfer Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (USA)
Cummins, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA)
GE Power (USA)
Kohler Power Systems (USA)
Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
ASCO Power Technologies (USA)
Socomec, Inc. (USA)
Vertiv Group Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels
Demand for Transfer Switches
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption
Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewable Energy Sector
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Rising Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$
Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of
Affected Firms
Urban Sprawl Aids Market Expansion
World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050
Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for
Transfer Switches
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &
2050
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of
Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and
2018-2023
Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities
Drives Importance of Transfer Switches: Global Value of
Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth
World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,
USA, and Others
Transfer Switches Seek to Solidify Role in Data Center
Electrical Infrastructure
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016,
2018, 2020, and 2022
Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in ?000 Sq. ft.)
Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019
A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects
Transfer Switches Gain Relevance in Airport Electrical
Infrastructure
Robust Opportunities for Transfer Switch in Portable Generator
Applications
Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for
Ensuring Power Supply during Outages
Standby System Requirements Widen Use Case of Transfer Switches
Transfer Switches in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent
Downtime
Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives the
Demand for Transfer Switches
Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand
Technology Innovations & Developments Continue to Widen
Addressable Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
