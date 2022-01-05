Global Transformer Oil Market to Reach USD 2.32 Billion by 2028; Powered by Expansion of Electric Grid: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global transformer oil market finds that expansion of electric grid is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by modernization of electric grids, the total global transformer oil market is estimated to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2028, up from USD 1.34 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12%.



Furthermore, the adoption of smart grids in developed economies is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global transformer oil market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Transformer Oil Market by Oil Type (Mineral, Silicone, Bio-based), by Application (Transformer, Switchgear, and Reactor), by End User (Transmission & Distribution, Power Generation, Railways & Metros, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/transformer-oil-market-1105/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics :

Increased Electric Grids and its Modernization to Fuel the Global Transformer Oil Market

Most of the world’s network of electricity generation, transmission and distribution resources is getting old. The need to upgrade technologies in order to reliably incorporate new systems, changing market dynamics and shifting consumer preferences is also growing. The technological modifications are outperforming both infrastructure capabilities and policy development while everyone seeks for ways to sync current policies with a rapidly changing energy market. The U.S. electric grid consists of more than 9,200 electric generating units having more than 1 million megawatts of generating capacity connected to more than 600,000 miles of transmission lines which is considered to be a greatest prodigy. Furthermore, the Office of Electricity (OE) is working to transform, strengthen, and improve energy infrastructure to guarantee access to reliable, secure, and clean sources of energy with its public and private partners. Additionally, the increase in installation of new transformer and switchgears and investments in the expansion of T&D system and grid network and by emerging economies to provide the potential increase in power demand owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization is also anticipated to fuel the demand for transformer oil.

Story continues

Growing Demand for Bio-Based Transformer Oil Due To Environmental Concerns of to Stimulate the Market Growth

Over the last few decades, the demand for transformers has been growing considerably across the globe. The bio-based transformer oil is considered to offer reliable and cleaner transformer oil since they are completely non-toxic and free of PCB biodegradable that further simplifies the disposal process. The rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe is further expected to augment the bio-based transformer oil industry. This is expected to drive the demand for bio-based transformer oil. Furthermore, the power utilities are now focusing on improving and enhancing the safety and performance of existing & new transformers which is further anticipated to drive the global bio-based transformer oil demand. However, the presence of substitutes like mineral oil and fluctuations in crude oil prices may restrain the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, expansion in cross-border electricity trade and increased investment and development in the expansion of the grid network is expected to support the growth of the market in the years to come.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/transformer-oil-market-1105/1

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the transformer oil industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Transformer Oil Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Transformer Oil Market?

Which segments are included in the Transformer Oil Market?

Which top companies are active in the Transformer Oil Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Transformer Oil Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Transformer Oil Market?



Regional Analysis :

China to Dominate Asia Pacific Transformer Oil Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global transformer oil market with 46.82% of the share of the total market in 2020 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand to renovation, improvement & transforming the current electricity distribution infrastructure from emerging economies like India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia in this region. China projected to hold maximum share in 2020 of the Asia Pacific transformer oil market. Maximum cities in China consist of well-established connection lines, electric poles, and also have extensive distribution energy networks capable of generating the required electricity.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/transformer-oil-market-1105

North America and Europe are also likely to witness substantial growth in the transformer oil market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in transformation of the existing transformers along with decreasing crude oil prices in the region. Additionally, growing demand for energy in the developed economies of the region such as the U.S. and UK is also expected to support the growth of the transformer oil market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Transformer Oil Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Exxon Mobil Corporation Texas, United States 2. Chevron Corporation California, United States 3. M&I Materials Limited Manchester, United Kingdom 4. Ergon, Inc. Mississippi, United States 5. APAR Industries Mumbai, India 6. Savita Oil Technologies Limited Mumbai, India 7. Cargill, Incorporated Minnesota, United States 8. Petro-Canada Calgary, Canada 9. Repsol Madrid, Spain 10. Sasol Sandton, South Africa

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Transformer Oil market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Transformer Oil market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Transformer Oil market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Transformer Oil Market by Oil Type (Mineral, Silicone, Bio-based), by Application (Transformer, Switchgear, Reactor), by End User (Transmission & Distribution, Power Generation, Railways & Metros, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/transformer-oil-market-648675

Recent Developments:

December, 2020: Chevron Lubricants announced an agreement with Petrol Ofisi. As a result of this development, Petrol Ofisi will manufacture and distribute the products of Chevron Lubricants in Turkey, under the Texaco brand. The portfolio includes Chevron Lubricants’ industrial and automotive lubricants.

October, 2020: Ergon International, Inc. increased the storage capacity at the Antwerp terminal in Belgium. The capacity after the expansion is 39,000 m3. This expansion was done to secure the constant supply of specialty oils to its customers.

This market titled “Transformer Oil Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 1.34 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.32 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7.12% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Oil Type:- Mineral, Silicone, Bio-based

Application:- Transformer, Switchgear, and Reactor

End User:- Transmission & Distribution, Power Generation, Railways & Metros, and Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/rotary-blasthole-drilling-rig-market-0518

Mine Drilling Rig Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mine-drilling-rig-market-0517

Structural Insulated Panel Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/structural-insulated-panel-market-0817

Medium-density Fiberboard Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medium-density-fiberboard-market-0809

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs



