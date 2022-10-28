U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,865.41
    +58.11 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,607.88
    +574.60 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,975.02
    +182.34 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.82
    +10.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -0.94 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.40
    -20.20 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.41 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9948
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    +0.0380 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4680
    +1.1970 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,479.26
    -127.33 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.53
    +6.17 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.70
    -30.99 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Global Translucent Concrete Market to Reach $41 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·17 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Translucent Concrete estimated at US$3. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 41.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Translucent Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Concrete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 42.9% CAGR and reach US$34.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 37.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.5% CAGR

The Translucent Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 39.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 38.1% and 35.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Beton Broz
CRE Panel GmbH
Dupont Lightstone
Florack Bauunternehmung GmBH
Glass Block Technology Limited
Illuminart
Italcementi SpA
LCT GesmbH
Litracon Ltd
LUCEM GmbH
Pan-United Corporation Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Translucent Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Flooring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Translucent Concrete Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Fibers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Cladding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Wall Cladding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Roofing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete
and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding, Roofing,
Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wall
Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Translucent Concrete by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Translucent Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Application - Wall Cladding,
Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Translucent Concrete by Raw Material - Concrete and Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Translucent
Concrete by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Concrete and Fibers for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033161/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise as Investors Weigh Tech Earnings

    U.S. stock indexes rose despite a sales warning from Amazon adding to concerns that the U.S. economy is slowing.

  • AbbVie's Botox, dermal fillers face slowdown jitters

    (Reuters) -Demand for AbbVie Inc's Botox anti-wrinkle injection and the popular facial filler Juvederm would be hit well into the next year by inflation and low consumer confidence, the company said on Friday. Abbvie's shares were down 4.3% at $146.69 in morning trade, wiping over $12 billion in market capitalization. The company, which also makes one of the world's bestselling drugs – Humira, is one of the rare few large drugmakers directly exposed to inflationary pressures.

  • Markets: ‘Investors are getting distracted by what’s happening at Facebook,’ analyst says

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Thursday's market action and why it's likely tied to Meta earnings, U.S. GDP numbers for Q3, and inflation.

  • McDonald’s stock boosted by rising same-store sales, success of Adult Happy Meals

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out McDonald's as the fast-food chain reports a rise in same-store sales year-over-year.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street

    High-water price targets from select analysts portend some serious upside for these widely owned Buffett stocks.

  • Vale Profit Misses Estimates as Iron-Ore Prices Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- World No. 2 iron ore producer Vale SA saw a steeper-than-expected drop in profit on slumping prices and lingering cost inflation. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • Airbus to Push Ahead With Production Increases as Boeing Lags

    The European plane maker is extending its lead over its main rival in the crucial market for smaller jets.

  • Exxon Reports Highest Profit in History, Beating Expectations

    Exxon Mobil, the biggest U.S. energy company, reported the highest profits in its 152-year history on Friday. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $3.86 and revenue of $105 billion, according to FactSet data. Shares climbed more than 2% in premarket trading but traded flat after the market opened.

  • Target-owned Shipt sued by Minnesota, D.C. attorneys general over gig worker classification

    The attorney general in Minnesota is suing Shipt, the grocery delivery service owned by Minneapolis-based @Target, over the classification of its 300,000 gig workers. Shipt's facing a similar lawsuit from the attorney general in Washington, D.C.

  • 4 Chemical Stocks Poised to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Healthy end-market demand and benefits of self-help actions are likely to have been reflected in the Q3 performance of Albemarle (ALB), Livent (LTHM), Koppers (KOP) and Huntsman (HUN).

  • Altria to Take on Juul, Philip Morris in Smoke-Free Tobacco

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is forming a partnership with Japan Tobacco Group to develop and sell heated tobacco devices in the U.S. and abroad. The move pits Altria against its former strategic partners, Philip Morris International and Juul Labs Inc., in the race to dominate the market for smoke-free tobacco products. It also gives Altria access to markets outside the U.S. Altria’s sales have been limited to the U.S. since it split from Philip Morris in 2008.

  • Americans think they need $1.25 million to retire. Is that enough?

    New research from Northwestern Mutual shows a large gap between actual retirement savings and people's goals.

  • Workhorse Group to settle class action lawsuit over failed USPS bid

    Workhorse Group has announced its plan to settle a class action lawsuit that followed its failed bid to secure a $6 billion contract with the U.S. Postal Service.

  • PNC kicking off 2023 with first wave of supermarket branch cuts, here's where

    Pittsburgh-based bank closing 20 branches in January including 14 of the 135 in-store branches it plans to shutter during 2023. Here are the locations.

  • Exxon Tops Tech Giants as Biggest Cash Producer in S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest chapter in Big Oil versus Tech, Exxon Mobil Corp. posted $24.4 billion in operating cash flow for the third quarter thanks to booming commodity prices, pushing the oil giant to the top of the S&P 500 Index, just edging out Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeou

  • UPS to invest $334M to bolster operations in Kentucky

    The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the company investing over $155 million and creating 315 high-wage jobs for local residents.

  • Exclusive: Construction could happen soon at Apple in RTP

    More than a year after the explosive announcement that Apple would be bringing 3,000 jobs to Research Triangle Park, dirt has yet to move at the site – but that could soon change, recent filings show. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) declined to comment and has been relatively quiet since the April 2021 announcement. Apple declined to provide a timeline, but last month, an entity tied to the company, Acute Investments, applied for a Wake County permit to put a construction trailer “associated with grading and erosion control” at the site.

  • Why retirement calculators fail the people who need them most — and what to do about it

    Retirement calculators tend to favor investors with more financial knowledge. A different solution is needed for everyone else.

  • Comcast tops earnings estimates as Peacock gains subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Comcast.