Global Transmission Sales Market to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transmission Sales estimated at US$14. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transmission Sales Industry"
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reciprocating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Transmission Sales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Centrifugal Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global Centrifugal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Ariel Corporation
Atlas Copco
Bauer Kompressoren
Caterpillar, Inc.
Cummins
Gazprom
GE
HMS Group
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Ingersoll Rand
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Siemens


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033162/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Transmission Sales - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033162/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


