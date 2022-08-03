Global Transportation Management System Market Report to Reach $17 Billion by 2027
Transportation Management System Market
Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transportation management systems market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.68% during 2022-2027.
Rapid industrialization, growing population and rising traffic congestion across various cities are increasing the sales of TMS around the world. Additionally, the rising trend of online shopping and burgeoning e-commerce sector are further contributing to the escalating demand for these systems for maintaining shipping operations.
Furthermore, improving bilateral economic relations between various countries are creating positive outlook opportunities for TMS providers to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, the integration of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled solutions aids in real-time monitoring of routes, reducing overall maintenance costs and minimizing the frequency of shipment delays, which in turn is expanding its application in various end use industries.
In addition to this, continuous advancements in software as a service (SaaS)- and cloud-based solutions, along with the expansion of a multi-channel distribution system, are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Transportation Mode:
Railways
Roadways
Airways
Waterways
Breakup by Offering:
Software
Hardware
Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-Premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
Retail and E-commerce
Manufacturing
Logistics
Government Organizations
Healthcare
Travel and Tourism
Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Transportation Management System Market
6 Market Breakup by Transportation Mode
7 Market Breakup by Offering
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
9 Market Breakup by Application
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
3GTMS Inc.
BluJay Solutions Ltd.
CargoSmart Ltd.
CTSI-Global
EFKON GmbH
Manhattan Associates Inc.
MercuryGate International Inc.
Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
TMW Sys
