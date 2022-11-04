U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

The Global Trash Bags Market is expected to grow by $2.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Trash Bags Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the trash bags market and it is poised to grow by $2. 24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4. 72% during the forecast period.

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trash Bags Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360316/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the trash bags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness regarding hygiene, initiatives by government, and increasing demand from commercial end-users.
The trash bags market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.

The trash bags market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial

By Type
• Biodegradable
• Non-biodegradable

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rapid urbanization boosting demand for trash bags as one of the prime reasons driving the trash bags market growth during the next few years. Also, eco-friendly trash bags gaining traction and waste management programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the trash bags market covers the following areas:
• Trash bags market sizing
• Trash bags market forecast
• Trash bags market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trash bags market vendors that include Achaika Plastic S.A., Alpha Omega Plastic Manufacturing L.L.C., ALUF Plastics, Berry Global Group Inc., BioBag Americas Inc., Complete Packaging and Shipping Supplies, Four Star Plastics, Inteplast Group, International Plastics Inc., Les Industries Polykar Inc., Luban Packing LLC, Mapco Pvt. Ltd., Mir Pack, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Pack It B.V., PLASTA, Poly America L.P., Reynolds Consumer Product Inc., TERDEX GmbH, The Clorox Co., Universal Plastic Bags, and Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC. Also, the trash bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360316/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


