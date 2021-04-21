U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Global Trauma and Extremities Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Trauma and Extremities Market to Reach $17. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trauma and Extremities estimated at US$11.

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trauma and Extremities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033166/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Internal Fixation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Craniofacial Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
- The Trauma and Extremities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
- External Fixation Devices Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
- In the global External Fixation Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Abbott

  • Acumed

  • Advanced Orthopedic Solutions

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bioretec Ltd.

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cardinal Health

  • DePuy Synthes

  • Dow DePuy Synthes

  • GE Healthcare

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Siemens

  • Smith & Nephew

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Wright Medical Group, Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033166/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Internal Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Internal Fixation Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Craniofacial
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Craniofacial Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Craniofacial Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for External Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for External Fixation Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for External Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Bone
Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Long Bone Stimulation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Bone Stimulation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: France Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by Type -
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: India Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Trauma and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Trauma
and Extremities by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Trauma and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Trauma and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033166/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


