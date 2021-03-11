U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,929.91
    +31.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,493.36
    +196.34 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,265.60
    +196.77 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,318.42
    +32.74 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.23
    +0.79 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    +0.0170 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3945
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6300
    +0.2350 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,683.84
    +632.54 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.64
    +20.93 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.02
    +11.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     
JOBS:

Another 712,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 6

The results were less than expected and a 4-month low

Global Trauma and Extremities Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 7. - Influencer Pool: 1213. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trauma and Extremities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033166/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Trauma and Extremities Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trauma and Extremities estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Internal Fixation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Craniofacial Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
- The Trauma and Extremities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
- External Fixation Devices Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
- In the global External Fixation Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Abbott

  • Acumed

  • Advanced Orthopedic Solutions

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bioretec Ltd.

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cardinal Health

  • DePuy Synthes

  • Dow DePuy Synthes

  • GE Healthcare

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Siemens

  • Smith & Nephew

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Wright Medical Group, Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033166/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Trauma and Extremities Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Internal Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Internal Fixation Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Craniofacial
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Craniofacial Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Craniofacial Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for External Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for External Fixation Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for External Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Bone
Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Long Bone Stimulation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Bone Stimulation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: France Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by Type -
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: India Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Trauma and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Trauma
and Extremities by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Trauma and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma
and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External
Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and
Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial
Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by
Type - Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,
External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal
Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation
Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Trauma and Extremities by Type - Internal Fixation Devices,
Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone
Stimulation and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033166/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson's EU counter offensive: representative sent to Washington to build alliances

    A Government representative is set to be dispatched to the US to help counter the EU’s efforts to turn President Biden’s administration against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland. A senior official from the Northern Ireland Office will be seconded to the British embassy in Washington in the coming weeks to help build alliances with Irish Americans and the new administration. The Telegraph has been told the official will also be tasked with providing factual briefings to US politicians, as well as rebutting EU claims made about the UK post-Brexit. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, is understood to be pushing the plans, having stepped up engagement with senior Democrats in recent months in a bid to keep the new administration onside. He is also understood to have held talks with Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, over the need for the embassy to be more “proactive” in countering negative briefings from Irish and EU officials based on Capitol Hill. Mr Lewis has the backing of Lord Frost, the minister in charge of EU relations, who is currently locked in a major row with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for supermarkets and parcel couriers.

  • Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it called off the Israeli leader’s visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government. It said the conflict stemmed from the cancellation of the Jordanian crown prince’s visit to a contested shrine in Jerusalem on Wednesday “due to a disagreement over the security and protection arrangements at the site.” Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II had planned to visit the holy site, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, but turned back at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing due to a disagreement with Israeli authorities over the number of armed escorts that could accompany him, Israeli media reported.

  • Hamed Bakayoko: Ivory Coast's PM dies in Germany

    Hamed Bakayoko died of cancer, the authorities say, days after his 56th birthday.

  • Bata blast: Satellite images show Equatorial Guinea destruction

    Explosions at a munitions depot in the main city Bata led to more than 100 deaths.

  • EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit

    Brussels and Dublin will raise doubts about Britain’s commitment to the Brexit deal in Washington on Wednesday in a bid to heap pressure on the UK to back down in the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, and Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign affairs minister, will brief the Friends of Ireland caucus of US Congressmen on Capitol Hill. Brussels was infuriated by the UK’s unilateral decision to extend grace periods on food checks on goods exported from GB to Northern Ireland, which it says violates the terms of the Brexit treaty. Mr Sefcovic and Mr Coveney will address an influential bipartisan group of Congress members, which played a key role in securing US support for the peace process, The Irish Times reported. The meeting will be seen as a bid to maximise leverage over the UK, which hankers after a trade deal with the US to cement its post Brexit Global Britain agenda. Joe Biden, the US president, said in September last year that any UK-US trade deal hinged on continued respect for the Good Friday Agreement.

  • Africa seeks 'continental capacity' to produce vaccines

    As Africa lags in its efforts to vaccinate 60% of its 1.3 billion people as quickly as possible, the continent must develop the capacity to produce its own COVID-19 vaccines, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. With deliveries of vaccine doses, several African countries have begun giving jabs to launch mass inoculation campaigns. Malawi's president got a shot Thursday and South Africa is vaccinating its front-line health care workers.

  • For Trevor Noah, Grammy Awards a return to in-person hosting

    Trevor Noah took a careful approach hosting “The Daily Show” from his New York apartment during the pandemic, but he said traveling across the country to host the Grammys was an opportunity he couldn't pass up. “If you get asked to host the Grammys, I don’t think you take long to say ‘yes,’” said the Emmy winner, who will host Sunday's Grammy Awards from downtown Los Angeles. Initially, Noah wondered if the Grammys would be like most other major award shows that were held virtually during the pandemic.

  • Covid conspiracist sentenced to six years in prison for attacking Justin Trudeau’s family home

    ‘This was an armed aggression against the government which must be denounced’, said judge

  • From Miami Beach villa, man with alleged mob ties builds business empire ⁠— in Albania

    Artur Shehu lives an unassuming life in an elegant Alton Road villa, a short stroll from Biscayne Bay. His lawn is nicely manicured and his home framed by stately royal palms. Two Mercedes-Benzes sit parked in the driveway.

  • Oman Is Finding Way Out of Its Budget Distress Without a Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Oman is getting a shot at redemption with investors without recourse to a bailout from wealthier neighbors.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory and its government discussed the possibility of financial aid from other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it’s following through on a turnaround plan that enables it to go it alone, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“This time around it’s not about GCC support,” Hani Deaibes, the U.S. bank’s head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a phone interview from Dubai. “It’s about Oman’s own strategy and the implementation” of its fiscal adjustment plan known as Tawazun, he said.The sultanate has signaled a resolve to improve fiscal discipline with plans to start taxing incomes of wealthy individuals in 2022 -- breaking a regional taboo -- introducing a delayed value-added tax in April and paring state subsidies on water and electricity.The International Monetary Fund now expects authorities to run a budget deficit of only 5.4% of gross domestic product this year, less than a third its shortfall in 2020. The IMF’s outlook, published last month, pencils in a deficit near zero already in 2024, a view more optimistic than even the government’s own projections.For JPMorgan, which has advised and worked with the government on its fiscal measures, the key difference in Oman -- long a laggard in overhauling its public finances to adapt to lower oil prices -- is that it’s now “committed to implementing its reform plan.”“The strong performance of its debt is reflective of the turnaround plan,” Deaibes said.Since the sultan’s approval of fiscal consolidation measures in late October, and with oil prices on the rise, Oman’s debt has returned an average of about 12%, ranking in the top tier of 80 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg. Prior to the decision, the nation’s bonds had a negative return of around 3.5% last year.The largest oil exporter outside of OPEC may need to borrow about $4.2 billion to cover its fiscal shortfall this year under a plan based on a crude price of $45 per barrel. Oman sold $3.25 billion in a three-part debt offering in January.Less DebtJPMorgan, one of the biggest arrangers of Middle East and North Africa bond deals, expects sales across the region to slip in 2021 from last year’s record of near $140 billion.“2020 was an exceptional year and people were happy to over-fund because of the uncertainty in the market,” Deaibes said. “We have higher oil prices, better growth prospects, an improved geopolitical backdrop and rates are volatile but still low and spreads are tight.”The year kicked off with bond sales that included Saudi Arabia raising funds in dollars and euros, alongside deals by other Middle Eastern governments including lower-rated Bahrain.But the momentum has eased as emerging-market assets fell out of favor on expectations of tighter global monetary policy and as a revival of inflation reduced the relative appeal for risky assets.“So rates volatility aside, we are in a goldilocks situation where it is conductive for issuers to take advantage of the market,” Deaibes said. “Our focus is to leverage the situation so we can de-risk our issuers and create more optionality later in the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Holding $1711.70 Sets Up Rally into $1739.10 – $1744.30

    If April Comex gold futures can hold $1711.70 then look for a surge into $1739.10, followed closely by the short-term 50% level at $1744.30.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

  • AMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.