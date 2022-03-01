U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.25
    -35.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,596.00
    -244.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,094.75
    -133.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.70
    -18.80 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.57
    +2.85 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    +23.90 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1192
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.75
    +4.16 (+15.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8700
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,278.67
    +4,913.48 (+12.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.96
    +110.22 (+12.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.00
    -60.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Global Travel Backpacks Market 2022: Demand By Regions, Top Manufacturers, Required RAW Materials, Market Dynamics, Growth Factors, Opportunity Assessments, Forecast 2029

Proficient Market Insights
·4 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

Global Travel Backpacks Market contains growth details such as trend analysis, business landscape, and core regions. COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on market value, sales, and probable growth rates for each segment is also included in the report. Market’s methodical analysis with assessment of leading manufacturers and developments.

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Travel Backpacks Market size is predicted to rise owing to the rising urbanization and tourism. The boom in travel and tourism has generated a demand for travel backpacks. Increasing demand for sacks during traveling and innovative materials used to offer light bags is driving the demand for travel backpacks and leading to Global Travel Backpacks Market growth. They are progressively becoming a fashion accessory with colors, combinations of textures, and designs. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled Global Travel Backpacks Market, 2022-2029”.

Key players in the global Travel Backpacks market covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

  • Ѕwіѕѕ Gеаr

  • Кеltу Rеdwіng

  • Нуnеѕ Еаglе

  • Оѕрrеу

  • Ніgh Ѕіеrrа

  • Ѕ-Zоnе

  • Оаklеу

  • Тіmbuk2

  • Ѕumtrее

  • Кеnѕіngtоn

  • Еbаgѕ ТLЅ

  • RЕІ Vаgаbоnd

Get a Sample PDF of report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19959389?utm_source=GV

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for travel backpacks declined as travel institutions and businesses were forced to shut down. Consumers also limited their spending income on travel bags which impacted the sales of travel backpacks. But as the recovery phase has begun the spending by consumers have also strengthened leading to the demand for travel backpacks to rise again.

Global Travel Backpacks Market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

In Chapter 8 and Chapter 10.3, based on types, the Travel Backpacks market from 2017 to 2029 is primarily split into:

  • Wheeled Backpack

  • Shoulder Backpack

In Chapter 9 and Chapter 10.4, based on applications, the Travel Backpacks market from 2017 to 2029 covers:

  • For Business

  • For Casual Trips

Have a query before purchasing this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19959389?utm_source=GV

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S.), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Poland), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines), Latin America (Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil), and Middle East & Africa (South Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and Nigeria), and Other Regions.

February 2020: Under Armour Inc., launched a new product line of waterproof travel backpacks & wear resistive, drop kit, and tech sleeves to expand their travel bag segment.

Buy this report (Price 2980 USD for a single-user license)–

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19959389?utm_source=GV

Detailed Research TOC:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Travel Backpacks market, containing global revenue and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Travel Backpacks market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 introduces the industrial chain of Travel Backpacks. Industrial chain analysis, raw material (suppliers, price, supply and demand, market concentration rate) and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 4 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 5 provides clear insights into market dynamics, the influence of COVID-19 in Travel Backpacks industry, consumer behavior analysis.

Chapter 6 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Travel Backpacks industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the sales, revenue, price and gross margin of Travel Backpacks in markets of different regions. The analysis on sales, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 gives a worldwide view of Travel Backpacks market. It includes sales, revenue, price, market share and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 9 focuses on the application of Travel Backpacks, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 10 prospects the whole Travel Backpacks market, including the global sales and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Travel Backpacks market by type and application.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

CONTACT: Contact our Sales Team: Proficient Market Insights Phone: US :1 424 253 0807 UK : +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@proficientmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps G

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.