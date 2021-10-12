U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

Global Travel Collection Opens Office In Atlanta

·4 min read

Travel Agency to Curate Luxury and Corporate Travel Experiences for Local Area Businesses and Residents

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection (GTC), one of the world's largest and most sophisticated communities of travel industry agents and agencies, today announced the opening of a new office in Atlanta. Serving as the storefront for 20 expert travel advisors, the office is located in the Colony Square building at 1175 Peachtree Street.

(PRNewsfoto/Global Travel Collection)
(PRNewsfoto/Global Travel Collection)

GTC, a division of Internova Travel Group, was created in 2020 when two iconic travel agency brands Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group merged into one organization. Additional agencies within the Collection include Andrew Harper, Colletts Travel, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son, all of which are committed to delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to luxury leisure, VIP corporate and entertainment production clients worldwide.

"Atlanta as an international gateway city is incredibly important to GTC, and we are proud to bring this talented group of travel advisors to this office location," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection. "The timing feels right as well. The recovery of both corporate and leisure travel from the pandemic is starting to gain momentum, and the value of a travel advisor is becoming more apparent than ever."

As the world is reopening for travel, 79 percent of Americans prefer working with a human being over an online travel agency to plan an important trip, according to a recent survey from Internova Travel Group, whose recent 'Go Human. Book Human.' advertising campaign exclusively features GTC advisors on its BookHuman.Travel site. The survey also found that younger generations of travelers, more so than other generations, are looking to travel advisors to help them plan their next trips.

As part of Internova Travel Group, GTC's luxury travel advisors can offer clients complimentary amenities at the world's most distinguished premium properties, including Four Seasons, Dorchester and Regent; specially-priced cruise vacations; negotiated rates for many specially-arranged tours; and exclusive access to some the world's best premium travel experiences. The Atlanta office will be hosting a travel event for consumers with their luxury cruise partners later in the year.

"I am looking forward to finally connecting with clients in person again," said Peter Lloyd, a luxury travel advisor with Protravel International, a luxury travel agency brand within GTC. "The new office also allows me to curate incredible itineraries for new clients."

Georgia Schley Ritchie, another luxury travel advisor with Protravel International, said, "Being able to share resources and collaborate with other top advisors in the same space will ensure that our valued clients continue to receive the high-touch service and VIP treatment they have come to expect and appreciate from Protravel."

"Opening this new office is an amazing opportunity for us to offer our travel expertise to the Atlanta market," said Anitra Williams, Branch Manager, Protravel International, Global Travel Collection. "Our advisors are well-known and very established, and they are eager to continue delivering seamless travel experiences for their clients. We're also looking to add more luxury travel advisors to our team as we expand our offerings in the region."

Advisors interested in learning more about affiliation with Global Travel Collection can contact: Joinus@GlobalTravelCollection.com.

About Global Travel Collection
Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translates into value, recognition, and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

About Internova Travel Group
Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:
Kellie Jelencovich
kjelencovich@globaltravelcollection.com
212-409-9537

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-travel-collection-opens-office-in-atlanta-301398326.html

SOURCE Global Travel Collection

