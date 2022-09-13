The Global Travel Insurance Market is expected to grow by $ 9.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Travel Insurance Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the travel insurance market and it is poised to grow by $ 9. 88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel Insurance Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952839/?utm_source=GNW

23% during the forecast period. Our report on the travel insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing tourism and business travels, new technological developments, and growing demand for travel insurance.

The travel insurance market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The travel insurance market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Senior citizens

• Business travel

• Family travel

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies insurance for unconventional expenses as one of the prime reasons driving the travel insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in technology and new distribution channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the travel insurance market covers the following areas:

• Travel insurance market sizing

• Travel insurance market forecast

• Travel insurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading travel insurance market vendors that include Allianz Group, American Express Co., American International Group Inc., Arch Capital Group Ltd., Aviva Plc, AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co., Groupama Assurances Mutuelles, HanseMerkur Reiseversicherung AG, HDFC Bank Ltd., HTH Travel Insurance, IMG Travel Insurance, Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd., Seven Corners Inc., Travel Insured International, Travelex Group Companies, TravelSafe Insurance, Trip Mate Inc., USI Insurance Services, and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Also, the travel insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952839/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



